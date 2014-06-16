Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma felt fine when he woke up Sunday morning but began experiencing debilitating neck stiffness soon after arriving at Safeco Field for an afternoon game against the Texas Rangers.

Iwakuma didn’t think he’d be able to make his scheduled start, but a team trainer was able to help him work through the stiffness in a pre-game stretch session. Iwakuma then went out, fought through the pain, and pitched eight quality innings in a 5-1 win over the Texas Rangers.

“I needed to pitch today,” Iwakuma said after earning the win. “I felt responsible, especially after (Seattle) losing five in a row, so I needed to go out there.”

Iwakuma turned in one of his best performances in a few weeks, having allowed just one earned run -- on a solo homer from Texas rookie Brad Snyder -- over eight innings of work. He allowed just six hits while throwing 106 pitches.

“I did feel a little pain (during the outing) -- more discomfort -- but I was able to make adjustments, and it went away as the game went on,” he said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 35-34

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Padres (RHP Tyson Ross, 6-5, 2.97 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Chris Young, 5-4, 3.69 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Taijuan Walker is looking closer to being ready to join the Mariners, but manager Lloyd McClendon said before Sunday’s game that there is still no timetable for his return. Walker was activated from the 15-day disabled list last week and made a successful start (6 2/3 innings, one run, one hit) for Triple-A Tacoma on Friday. He could make one more start with Tacoma before being recalled for his 2014 Mariners debut after a shoulder injury delayed his season.

--3B Kyle Seager continued his assault on Texas pitching by going 4-for-4 with three RBIs in Sunday’s 5-1 win. In 12 games against the Rangers this season, Seager is hitting .396 with 12 RBIs, five extra-base hits and a .646 slugging percentage. He’s hitting .337 with a .667 slugging percentage against Texas over his four-year career. “That’s just one of those weird things,” he said. “That’s baseball. I’d like to be able to do it against everybody.”

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma didn’t think he would be able to pitch Sunday, when pre-game neck stiffness forced him to seek a team trainer. The stiffness was eventually worked out, and Iwakuma threw 106 pitches over eight innings of work to beat the Rangers 5-1.

--1B Logan Morrison popped out with two runners on base in the fifth inning of Sunday’s game, then threw his bat down in a fit of disgust. He slammed the bat against the dugout wall, causing it to shard and open a gash over his left eyebrow. He came out of the game to start the sixth and underwent five stitches. “I obviously acted like a 3-year-old,” Morrison said after the game. “I apologized to my teammates and to (manager Lloyd McClendon). ... I‘m embarrassed.”

--C John Buck made his first career appearance at first base Sunday, when he replaced 1B Logan Morrison in the sixth inning. Buck was flawless in the field -- twice, he fielded grounders and tossed to pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma for putouts -- and had a single in his only at-bat before OF Cole Gillespie came on to pinch run.

--SS Brad Miller stranded four baserunners over his first two at-bats of Sunday’s 5-1 win over the Rangers. After his flyout in the sixth, Miller ended the second, fourth and sixth innings. He came up with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning of an 0-for-3 day that saw him drive in one run while leaving five runners on base.

--RHP Chris Young is scheduled to start Monday’s game against San Diego, which would mark his second start of the season against a National League team. The Mariners are hoping this one goes better than the last, as Miami tagged Young for four earned runs off seven hits and three walks over three innings in April. Young spent the past eight seasons pitching in NL organizations, including five with the Padres, so familiarity should not be a problem Monday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I needed to pitch today. I felt responsible, especially after (Seattle) losing five in a row, so I needed to go out there.” -- Mariners RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, who pitched eight innings in a win after he didn’t think he would be able to pitch Sunday because pre-game neck stiffness forced him to seek a team trainer.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Logan Morrison (laceration on forehead) left the game June 15. The injury happened when Morrison slammed his bat into a dugout wall.

--RF Michael Saunders (right shoulder AC joint inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11.

--OF/1B Logan Morrison (right hamstring tightness) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to April 15. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 23, and he was activated June 11.

--1B Justin Smoak (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 24. He didn’t throw May 26 due to left shoulder soreness, and he was shut down for five to seven days as of May 28. He might be able to rejoin the Mariners by mid-June.

--DH Corey Hart (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

Jesus Montero

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF/OF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF James Jones

RF Endy Chavez

OF Stefen Romero

OF Cole Gillespie