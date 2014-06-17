Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Chris Young threw 964 career innings against 28 different franchises by the time he took the mound for the first inning of Monday night’s game at Safeco Field, but one thing the Seattle Mariners right-hander never did previously was face the San Diego Padres.

That changed when Young finally got a shot at his former team and carved up the Padres in a 5-1 win Monday.

The game served as another step in Young’s comeback from a slow fall from grace after the Padres gave up on the oft-injured pitcher following the 2010 season. He spent three uninspiring years in the Mets’ organization before getting released by the Washington Nationals this spring and being given one final shot with the Mariners.

Young said he never gave up on his career, even after several surgeries on his shoulder. He said after the latest surgery, in 2012, he had a renewed confidence that he might get back to pitching like he had in his early years as a Padre.

“I woke up from surgery and didn’t feel pain in the shoulder for the first time in five years,” he said Monday. “I’ve put in a lot of hard work and a lot of hours (rehabilitating), and it’s starting to pay off.”

Young was supposed to be a stop-gap solution to the Mariners’ hobbled rotation when he was signed out of spring training, but he has proven to be as dependable as any starter on the team. His win Monday left Young with a season record of 6-4 and an ERA of 3.40.

By most accounts, Young has surpassed all expectations in his first season as a Mariner. But he doesn’t see it that way.

“If you don’t set your goal high, you won’t accomplish it,” he said. “I still have a lot to prove to myself. I have not surpassed my expectations.”

It looked like Young’s career might be close to finished when he left the Padres after the 2010 season, but he proved to his former team Monday that he’s got some juice left in his arm.

He said afterward that any emotions he might have been feeling about facing his former team went away when he received news of the passing of longtime Padres great Tony Gwynn. Young added that the Padres were probably emotionally distraught during the game, and he appeared to be having a tough time accepting the news himself.

“I‘m just grateful I had the opportunity to work with him and to get to know him,” an emotional Young said after the Mariners’ win. “He is the city of San Diego. You talk Padres baseball, Tony Gwynn is everything there. As a resident of San Diego, it’s a sad, sad day for everyone there.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 36-34

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Padres (LHP Eric Stults, 2-8, 5.79 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 5-5, 4.13 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Logan Morrison, who suffered a gash in his forehead after splitting his bat on a dugout wall Sunday, was back in the lineup for Monday’s game against the Padres. Morrison went 1-for-3 with a single.

--3B Kyle Seager picked up right where he left off during Sunday’s 4-for-4 performance, homering in his first at-bat of Monday’s win over San Diego. Seager hit a 3-0 pitch over the fence in right field for a three-run homer in the first. The Padres walked him on two of Seager’s next three plate appearances. Over a two-day span, Seager is 5-for-6 with six RBIs.

--SS Brad Miller hit his fifth home run of the season, but only his second since April 11, with a solo shot in Monday’s second inning. Miller has slowly begun to shake off his two-month slump, as his batting average has risen from .158 at the end of May to .179.

--RHP Chris Young faced the San Diego Padres, his former team, for the first time Monday night. He threw six shutout innings and earned the win in a 5-1 victory. Young allowed just four hits while striking out six. Afterward, he was contrite when talking about his performance because of the passing of longtime Padres great Tony Gwynn. “I‘m grateful I had the opportunity to work with him and to get to know him,” Young said.

--RF Endy Chavez filled the leadoff role well Monday night, when his first three plate appearances resulted in a single and two walks. Chavez was largely responsible for a three-run rally in the first inning and had a hand in Seattle’s fifth run of the game in the second. On both occasions, Chavez was thrown out at second base on fielder’s choice plays, but the runner he left behind scored twice.

--LHP Roenis Elias has been unable to follow up on his complete-game shutout to start the month of June. The rookie threw a three-hit shutout in a 4-0 win over Detroit on June 1, and since then he has allowed 10 earned runs in 11 innings of work. Elias is scheduled to start Tuesday’s afternoon game against the San Diego Padres -- his first day game since beating the Tigers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m sure it was a really tough night for their organization. It can’t be easy to go out and play. They’re a better team than what we saw tonight.” -- RHP Chris Young, after beating a Padres team mourning the loss of Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--1B Logan Morrison (laceration on forehead) left the June 15 game. The injury happened when Morrison slammed his bat into a dugout wall. He was back in the lineup June 16.

--1B Justin Smoak (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He ran before the June 16 game and said he expects to be ready as soon as he is eligible.

--RF Michael Saunders (right shoulder AC joint inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 24. He didn’t throw May 26 due to left shoulder soreness, and he was shut down for five to seven days as of May 28. He might be able to rejoin the Mariners in June.

--DH Corey Hart (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

Jesus Montero

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF/OF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF James Jones

RF Endy Chavez

OF Stefen Romero

OF Cole Gillespie