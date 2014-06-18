Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Does Jesus Montero’s go-ahead home run -- and more-than-adequate debut as an emergency first baseman -- pique his manager’s curiosity? Will Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon seek to find more places to get the former top prospect into the Mariners’ lineup more often?

“I‘m not ready to say that,” McClendon said Tuesday after Montero’s first major league home run in 13 months.

Since then, Montero has been demoted to Triple-A and served a 50-game, season-ending suspension for violating baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.

Tuesday, Montero announced he was back in Seattle -- with a bang. His liner over the left-field fence was the decisive hit in the Seattle Mariners’ 6-1 victory over the San Diego Padres.

“I mean, obviously we’ve had some injuries (to first basemen Justin Smoak and Logan Morrison recently). He’s been getting some at-bats. ”There’s nothing like two-run homers though,“ McClendon said, chuckling, ”as a manager writing your name in the lineup the next day.

“So we’ll see. He just needs to keep grinding it out and keep making a path for himself.”

That path looked like a dead end last August. After the Mariners had demoted their 2013 opening-day catcher for hitting around .200 and throwing out just one of 24 base stealers by May, Montero was suspended while ensnared in the Biogenesis case that already got Alex Rodriguez suspended. He admits now he was unsure if he’d ever get this second chance back in Seattle.

”I really appreciate the opportunity the Mariners are giving me. It was very hard for me, what I was going through last year. I mean, a very tough year,“ the 24-year-old former top prospect for the New York Yankees and then Mariners said. ”But little by little I was in Triple-A working hard to be here, and they gave me an opportunity again. I feel very happy they we paying attention to me.

“Whatever they need me (to do). If I have to catch -- or pitch -- I will do it.”

No, McClendon isn’t about to have Montero pitching. But as Smoak (eligible to come off the disabled list June 26) stays back from the Mariners’ upcoming road trip to begin rehabilitating his strained quadriceps at Triple-A Tacoma and Morrison gets over his .146 batting average and cutting his forehead open with the recoil of the bat he broke this week against a dugout wall, don’t be surprised if Montero makes his second career start at first base Wednesday in the series opener at San Diego.

”Oh, he’s strong, there’s no question about it. He’s so strong,“ McClendon said. ”I mean, you look at his numbers he’s rookie year (2012: .260, 15 home runs, 62 RBIs in 135 games), they were pretty impressive.

“You know, he’s had some obstacles along the way; we all know about those. He’s making amends and he’s trying to come back and he’s trying to do the right thing.”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-34

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 8-2, 2.29 ERA) at Padres (RHP Andrew Cashner 2-6, 2.47 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Logan Morrison, the fill-in for injured Justin Smoak who suffered a gash in his forehead after splitting his bat on a dugout wall Sunday, entered for Jesus Montero as a rare defensive replacement at first base late in Tuesday’s game. Montero, a former top prospect as a catcher, was getting his first career start at first base in his 185th major league game because Morrison is batting .146. Morrison went 0-for-1 Tuesday.

--2B Robinson Cano is warming up on the eve of summer. Seattle’s $240 million slugger hit his fourth home run of the season -- and second in a week -- Tuesday to put the Mariners up 4-1 on San Diego in an eventual 6-1 victory. Cano had two home runs over his first 60 games as a Mariner. “Wow, I‘m happy,” Cano said with a smile that was more relieved than overjoyed. Cano is batting .372 (45-for-121) with 19 runs, nine doubles, three home runs and 20 RBIs in his last 32 games.

--SS Brad Miller got another hit Tuesday, hours after manager Lloyd McClendon said he’s seeing signs of better approaches at the plate for his sub.-200 hitter. Yes, it’s an incremental improvement, but Miller’s batting average has gone from .158 to .180 in two weeks as he stays in the lineup despite season-long calls for his demotion.

--RHP Felix Hernandez has been brilliant as usual in his last two starts entering Thursday’s at San Diego, just not victorious. The 2010 American League Cy Young Award winner and four-time All-Star got a hard-luck, 1-0 loss on Sunday against Texas when the runner he left on base when he departed in the ninth inning scored. On June he struck out a career-high 15 batters at Tampa Bay in seven scoreless innings -- but got a no-decision because Seattle didn’t score, either. On Thursday, Hernandez returns to start in his personal kingdom away from Seattle. Hernandez is 5-0 with a 1.54 ERA in six starts at Petco Park. He has struck out 50 Padres in 46 2/3 innings there entering Wednesday’s opener to a two-game, home-and-home series.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I really appreciate the opportunity the Mariners are giving me. It was very hard for me, what I was going through last year. I mean, a very tough year.” -- C Jesus Montero said after his go-ahead home run keyed Seattle’s 6-1 victory over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (stiff neck) threw on flat ground June 17 instead of doing his scheduled bullpen session, a precaution to rest the stiff neck he developed June 15. He is still scheduled to next pitch June 20.

--1B Justin Smoak (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He ran before the June 16 game and said he expects to be ready as soon as he is eligible.

--RF Michael Saunders (right shoulder AC joint inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 24. He didn’t throw May 26 due to left shoulder soreness, and he was shut down for five to seven days as of May 28. He might be able to rejoin the Mariners in June.

--DH Corey Hart (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19.

