Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Like right-handed rival Andrew Cashner of the Padres, Felix Hernandez didn’t get a decision Wednesday night despite allowing only one run over seven innings at Petco Park.

But other numbers improved.

Hernandez’s road ERA fell to 2.04 after his eighth outing away from Safeco Field this season. He has allowed 52 hits and 10 walks against 72 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings on the road this season.

Hernandez remains 5-0 in seven career starts at Petco Park, with a 1.51 ERA.

Hernandez has not allowed a home run in his last 11 starts -- the longest single-season streak in Mariners history. And Wednesday marked the 28th time that King Felix allowed one run or less in seven or more innings and received a no-decision.

“That was a tough loss for us,” Hernandez said of the Mariners’ 2-1 loss to the Padres. “I threw a lot of strikes and didn’t miss a lot of pitches.”

“Hernandez was dirty, dirty,” Padres third baseman Chase Headley said.

Padres manager Bud Black, a former American League pitching coach, added: “Tonight was as good as I’ve seen Hernandez. He’s pitching great. He’s one of the best in the game. His velocity was around 93-94 (mph) and he had great action down.”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 37-35

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 1-4, 5.27 ERA) at Padres (RHP Jesse Hahn, 1-1, 3.72 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Robinson Cano singled in three at-bats Wednesday night and has hit in 19 straight road games. That is the longest road hitting streak in the major leagues. Cano is batting .392 (31-for-79) during the streak.

--SS Brad Miller was 2-for-3 Wednesday night and is hitting .298 (14-for-47) since June 1 to raise his season average to .187. Miller is 4-for-10 with a homer and two RBIs in his last three games against the Padres.

--LHP Charlie Furbush allowed only his second run in his last 16 appearances Wednesday night. He has allowed two runs over his last 12 1/3 innings to lower his ERA from 7.71 to 4.15. He leads the Mariners with 29 relief appearances.

--C Mike Zunino saluted the No. 19 etched in the ground behind home plate Wednesday night as he came out for the first inning. The number was in memory of Padres Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn, who died Monday morning at the age of 54. Zunino was 1-for-3 and has hits in 30 of his 53 starts.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was a tough loss for us. I threw a lot of strikes and didn’t miss a lot of pitches.” -- RHP Felix Hernandez, who gave up one run in seven innings of a 2-1 loss to the San Diego Padres on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (stiff neck) pitched through the ailment June 15. He threw on flat ground June 17 instead of doing his scheduled bullpen session. He still was expected to make his scheduled June 20 start.

--1B Justin Smoak (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He ran before the June 16 game and said he expects to be ready as soon as he is eligible.

--RF Michael Saunders (right shoulder AC joint inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 24. He didn’t throw May 26 due to left shoulder soreness, and he was shut down for five to seven days as of May 28. He might be able to rejoin the Mariners in June.

--DH Corey Hart (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

Jesus Montero

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF/OF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF James Jones

RF Endy Chavez

OF Stefen Romero

OF Cole Gillespie