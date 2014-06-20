Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SAN DIEGO -- Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Erasmo Ramirez was on a roll Thursday afternoon at Petco Park.

Through six innings, the 24-year-old right-hander was working on a shutout, and he had allowed the San Diego Padres only two hits and two walks. He had thrown only 70 pitches, with 70 percent of those going for strikes.

“Ramirez had us in a vise grip,” Padres manager Bud Black said. “He had us.”

However, although Ramirez was averaging less than 12 pitches an inning, Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon decided Ramirez was done after six innings even though Ramirez threw as many as 105 pitches in an outing earlier this season.

”He’s struggled to this point,“ McClendon said of Ramirez, who entered the game with a 1-4 record and 5.27 ERA in nine previous starts. ”We’re finally starting to turn the corner with him.

“If we can get him out of there on a positive note and continue to build, that’s what we’re going to do.”

The decision might pay dividends for Ramirez long-term, but it backfired on the Mariners on Thursday. The Seattle bullpen gave up four runs the inning after Ramirez departed, and the Padres went on to take a 4-1 win.

RECORD: 37-36

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 5-3, 2.59 ERA) at Royals (RHP James Shields, 8-3, 3.50 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Robinson Cano went 3-for-4 Thursday in his 27th multi-hit game of the season and his third in his past 10 games. He also extended his major-league-leading road hitting streak to 20 games. He is hitting .410 (34-for-83) during the streak.

--RHP Dominic Leone entered Thursday’s game with a 1.19 ERA -- the fourth-best mark among American League relievers. However, he left after one-third of inning with a 2.35 ERA. He gave up four runs on a walk and three hits, including back-to-back triples. “Everything I threw was up,” Leone said. “I didn’t do my part, and they did what they were supposed to. They put good swings on it. I was pretty good with my location in terms of left and right. It was just up and down, today that’s what got me.”

--RF Endy Chavez is hitting .306 (41-for-134) with four doubles, a triple and a homer for 17 RBIs in his career against the Padres. He went 1-for-4 Thursday in the Mariners’ 4-1 loss to the Padres.

--LHP Joe Beimel had retired all 10 runners he had inherited this season until Everth Cabrera connected for a two-run single off Beimel to cap the Padres’ four-run eighth Thursday. Beimel wasn’t charged with a run against his own record. He recorded two outs and lowered his ERA to 1.57.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He had good deception because he’s tall. He has a good curveball, and he was hitting his spots. His fastball is nothing overpowering.” -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, on Padres rookie RHP Jesse Hahn, who held Seattle to one unearned run in seven innings Thursday during San Diego’s 4-1 win.

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (stiff neck) pitched through the ailment June 15. He threw on flat ground June 17 instead of doing his scheduled bullpen session. He still was expected to make his scheduled June 20 start.

--1B Justin Smoak (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on June 18. He expects to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RF Michael Saunders (right shoulder AC joint inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 24. He didn’t throw May 26 due to left shoulder soreness, and he was shut down for five to seven days as of May 28. He might be able to rejoin the Mariners in June.

--DH Corey Hart (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19.

