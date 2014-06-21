Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kyle Seager was not at third base, his normal position, on Friday night. Instead, he was the Seattle Mariners designated hitter, getting a “half day” off.

It was the first time since May 16, 2012, that Seager was the DH. He has started 68 games this season at third base, including the previous 37.

Willie Bloomquist started at third for only the fifth time. He has also started at first, second, shortstop and left field.

“We wanted to get (Seager) off his legs a little bit,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “We’ve been grinding him. We’ll try to freshen him up a little bit.”

McClendon believes Seager wore down at the end of the 2013 season when he started 158 games at third base.

“I need to be more conscious of that,” McClendon said. “I know he’s swinging the bat pretty good for us, but we’ve got to rest him whenever we can. This is one way to do it.”

Seager went 0-for-4 with a walk and struck out twice Friday, while Bloomquist was also 0-for-4 and struck out once in the Mariners’ 7-5 victory over the Royals.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 38-36

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Chris Young, 6-4, 3.40 ERA) at Royals (LHP Jason Vargas, 7-2, 3.25 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma held the Royals scoreless until a three-run fifth, snapping his 20-inning scoreless streak against Kansas City. “His stuff was good, I just thought he lost his location a little bit, but the stuff was plenty good,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “(If) you miss your spot against guys that are hot, they’re going to take advantage of it.”

--LHP Charlie Furbush inherited a bases loaded one-out jam in the eighth, but got out of it without allowing the Royals a run, retiring the only two batters he faced to pick up his first victory of the season. Furbush had made 65 appearances between victories. His previous was July 2, 2013, at Texas. “That was such a good win all around from everyone that was in it,” Furbush said. “Everyone had their part; everyone did great.”

--CF James Jones, who went 3-for-4 with a sacrifice bunt, a stolen base and two runs scored, is hitting .359 (33-for-92) after he sees the pitcher once. He is hitting .371 when hitting in the second slot. He grounded into his first double play in the seventh inning in his 162nd career at-bat.

--RHP Chris Young, who starts Saturday against the Royals, won his last start against the Padres, pitching six scoreless innings, allowing four hits, striking out six and walking one. Young made nine starts last season in the Nationals’ minor league system before undergoing shoulder surgery. He is 1-0 with a 1.35 ERA in two career starts against the Royals, including holding them to three hits and one run over eight innings on May 10.

--2B Robinson Cano went 2-for-3 with a walk and strikeout against Royals RHP James Shields. He has a .405 career average off Shields, with 15 RBIs, nine doubles, two triples and four home runs. Cano has hit in 21 consecutive road games since May 3, the longest such streak in the majors this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I went from hitting one ball hard a game to two balls hard a game. They were still finding gloves in San Diego, but hopefully we can get some more grass and some more in the bleachers.” -- Mariners 1B Logan Morrison, who hit a home run in Friday’s 7-5 victory over Kansas City.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Corey Hart (strained left hamstring) scheduled to begin a minor league rehab stint June 21 with Triple-A Tacoma. He went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma (stiff neck) pitched through the ailment June 15. He threw on flat ground June 17 instead of doing his scheduled bullpen session. He made his scheduled June 20 start.

--1B Justin Smoak (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on June 18. He expects to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RF Michael Saunders (right shoulder AC joint inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 24. He didn’t throw May 26 due to left shoulder soreness, and he was shut down for five to seven days as of May 28. He might be able to rejoin the Mariners in June.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

Jesus Montero

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF/OF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF James Jones

RF Endy Chavez

OF Stefen Romero

OF Cole Gillespie