Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Before the game Sunday, Seattle Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said he was unsure whether he would use closer Fernando Rodney that day.

Rodney pitched in each of the three previous games, recording saves in the latter two, making his services questionable for the series finale at Kauffman Stadium.

However, with the Mariners clinging to a one-run lead in the ninth, McClendon dialed Rodney’s number again. Rodney got two quick outs, yielded a pinch single Mike Moustakas, then struck out Pedro Ciriaco to preserve the Mariners’ 2-1 victory over the Kansas City Royals and complete the series sweep.

“I had a talk with him, and he felt good,” McClendon said. “He’s worked very, very efficiently, and he was very efficient today as well. He has not thrown a lot of pitches.”

McClendon told Rodney he definitely would not pitch Monday.

“He asked me if he could go to the Dominican, but I told him no,” McClendon said with a laugh.

Rodney last picked up saves in three consecutive games on Aug. 11-13, 2012, with the Tampa Bay Rays.

“It was no problem,” Rodney said of pitching four days in a row.

Rodney hiked his save total to 21, tying the Royals’ Greg Holland for the American League lead.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 40-36

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP John Lackey, 8-4, 2.96 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 8-2, 2.22 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Mike Zunino doubled, homered and scored two runs Sunday in the Mariners’ 2-1 victory over the Royals. He leads American League catchers with nine home runs, including two in the weekend series. “He’s coming,” Mariners manager Mike Zunino said. “He’ll swing and miss, too, but he’s coming.”

--LHP Roenis Elias yielded one run and five hits over 6 2/3 innings to earn his seventh victory. Elias is 4-1 in June. The rookie has allowed one or no runs in six of his 16 starts. “Everything was working (against the Royals),” Elias said via an interpreter. “I wanted to attack the zone, to attack them right off the bat.”

--2B Willie Bloomquist, who stroked two doubles Sunday, has hit safely in 11 of his past 13 starts. He is hitting .383 with four doubles, a home run, eight RBIs and five runs in that stretch.

--SS Brad Miller went 2-for-4 Sunday and raised his average to .207. Miller has hit safely in 10 of his past 12 starts, going 15-for-40 (.375) in that span.

--RHP Felix Hernandez, who starts Monday against the Red Sox, has struck out 31 in his past three starts, but he is 0-1 with two no-decisions in those games. He is 7-2 with a 3.00 ERA in 14 career starts against Boston.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The sun is the same here as it is in Cuba. I have no problem with the heat.” -- LHP Roenis Elias, who pitched 6 2/3 innings of one-run ball in 90-degree conditions Sunday as the Mariners edged the Royals 2-1.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Corey Hart (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on June 21.

--1B Justin Smoak (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on June 18. He expects to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RF Michael Saunders (right shoulder AC joint inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on June 20.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 24. He didn’t throw May 26 due to left shoulder soreness, and he was shut down for five to seven days as of May 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

Jesus Montero

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF/OF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF James Jones

RF Endy Chavez

OF Stefen Romero

OF Cole Gillespie