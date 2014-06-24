Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- First baseman Logan Morrison went into Monday night’s game against the Boston Red Sox with just two home runs and five RBIs during an injury-plagued season. In a span of five plate appearances, he doubled his season home-run total and added four RBIs.

It was a breakout performance for the oft-injured Morrison, who may be playing his way into a long-term role with Seattle.

With designated-hitter Corey Hart and first baseman Justin Smoak on the disabled list, Morrison is getting extended playing time and making the most of it. Staying healthy has been his biggest obstacle this season, and Morrison seems to be making the most of his opportunity as an every-day first baseman.

“I felt like I’ve been swinging the bat better,” he said after Monday’s 12-3 win over Boston. “Tonight they didn’t go to the warning track like they had been. It was fun, man.”

Morrison’s time at first base could be limited, as Smoak expects to return to the lineup by the end of the week. But there should be plenty of chances to DH until Hart returns.

Morrison has struggled with injuries for most of the season, missing 53 games with hamstring problems. He nearly landed on the DL again two weeks ago, when a dugout incident involving a shattered bat forced Morrison to undergo five stitches. He was back in the lineup the following day and has since gone 9-for-28 with three home runs and seven RBIs.

“Logan’s been swinging the bat pretty darn good,” manager Lloyd McClendon said.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 41-36

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Jake Peavy, 1-5, 4.52 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 1-4, 4.62 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--C/OF Alex Jackson, the sixth overall pick in the MLB draft, officially signed with the Mariners and took batting practice with the team before Monday’s game against Boston. Jackson is set to begin his career at Rookie-level A ball, where he will play in the outfield, as soon as Tuesday. His signing bonus, according to MLB.com, was worth $4.2 million.

--RF Endy Chavez picked a good time to hit his first triple of the season Monday night. With two outs and the bases loaded, Chavez drilled a John Lackey pitch over the head of Boston RF Brock Holt to clear the bases and give the Mariners a 7-2 lead.

--RHP Felix Hernandez turned in his eighth consecutive start of seven or more innings and two runs or fewer on Monday, when he actually had a win to show for it. After two no-decisions and a 1-0 loss in his previous three starts, Hernandez got plenty of run support to earn the win in a 12-3 victory over Boston. He allowed two earned runs off six hits over seven innings, with six strikeouts and no walks. But Hernandez did allow a home run, the first he’s given up in a span of 12 starts.

--1B Logan Morrison had a 4-for-4 night Monday that included the first two-homer game of his career. “Something cool happen tonight?” he deadpanned afterward as reporters gathered around his locker. Morrison’s two home runs matched his season total. His four RBIs were one fewer than he had had over the first three months of the season.

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez has an improbable streak of 16 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings heading into his scheduled Tuesday start. It’s improbable because Ramirez has allowed 23 base runners during the stretch. Ramirez is basically holding down a spot in the rotation until RHP Taijuan Walker gets called up from Triple-A, but his three-game stretch of scoreless baseball has given the 24-year-old veteran a new lease on life in terms of his role within the organization.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “All we need is to score three when he’s out there, and we haven’t been able to do that. If we could spread some of those (Monday runs) over a few games, we’d have a better won-loss record.” -- 1B Logan Morrison, of RHP Felix Hernandez.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Corey Hart (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on June 21.

--1B Justin Smoak (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on June 18. He expects to return as soon as he is eligible.

--RF Michael Saunders (right shoulder AC joint inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on June 20.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 24. He didn’t throw May 26 due to left shoulder soreness, and he was shut down for five to seven days as of May 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

Jesus Montero

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF/OF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF James Jones

RF Endy Chavez

OF Stefen Romero

OF Cole Gillespie