Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Not that the streaking Seattle Mariners need much help, but the training table could bring back two starters in the coming days.

First baseman Justin Smoak (quad) and right fielder Michael Saunders (shoulder) are eligible to come off the disabled list this week, and Seattle will gladly welcome both players back. But with an offense that has come alive in recent weeks, it’s hard not to wonder what both players might do to the chemistry. Smoak and Saunders have both provided some jolts of offense at times this season, but they’ve also been pieces of a Seattle lineup that has struggled for the good part of the past three seasons.

Adding to the good-news-bad-news scenario is that replacements Logan Morrison at first and Endy Chavez in right field have been tearing the cover off the ball lately.

Morrison is hitting .250 with four home runs and 10 RBIs since coming off the disabled list on June 10. He had a 4-for-4 night that included two home runs in the opening game of the Boston series and added an RBI on a sacrifice fly during his first plate appearance of Tuesday’s win over the Red Sox.

Chavez has gone 5-forp-8 with two triples and four RBIs over his past two games. The veteran has been pretty steady since moving into the leadoff spot, as evidenced by Seattle’s 9-5 record when he’s in that role.

Smoak is eligible to come off the disabled list Wednesday, although no move is imminent. Reports are that his quad appears to be healed, so the only thing that would delay his return would be rust.

Saunders would be eligible to return to the roster Thursday, an off-day for the Mariners.

Seattle won its fifth consecutive game Tuesday night, matching a season-long streak. So the Mariners are in no hurry to shuffle the roster.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 42-36

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Red Sox (RHP Clay Buchholz, 2-4, 7.02 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 5-3, 3.04 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Justin Smoak (strained quad) is eligible to come off the 15-day disabled list on Wednesday, although a roster move is not imminent. Smoak is currently on a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma. The Mariners could use him in the lineup, which would free up 1B Logan Morrison to fill the DH void. Seattle’s designated hitter duties fell to backup C John Buck on Tuesday, and they’ve used Willie Bloomquist and Endy Chavez in the role while DH Corey Hart recovers from his hamstring problems.

--OF Michael Saunders (shoulder) could be ready to return from the disabled list before Friday’s series opener against Cleveland. Saunders is hitting .265 and has four home runs in 52 games this season.

--DH Jesus Montero appears to be a likely candidate for demotion when 1B Justin Smoak and/or OF Michael Saunders return from the disabled list. Both players are eligible to return in the coming days, meaning Montero’s latest stint could be a short one. He has a .286 batting average in five games with the Mariners this season.

--OF Endy Chavez tripled for the second time in as many games Tuesday, when he lined a two-out pitch into the right-field corner in the second inning. He added two singles over his first three at-bats and went 3-for-4. During the first two games of the Boston series, Chavez went 5-for-8 with two triples and four RBIs.

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez extended his unlikely streak of scoreless innings to 19 2/3 before a Brock Holt home run snapped it in Monday’s fourth inning. During the streak, which was spread over four outings, Ramirez allowed 26 baserunners and walked 15. Eight of Ramirez’s runners were stranded in Monday’s game.

--3B Kyle Seager went 2-for-4 with four RBIs Tuesday, including a three-run homer in the fifth inning. Over his past 11 games, Seager is hitting .357 (15-for-42) with six doubles, two home runs, 14 RBIs and seven runs scored.

--RHP Taijuan Walker might be getting closer to a promotion from Triple-A Tacoma. After a rough outing his last time out, Walker threw a complete-game, four-hit shutout in a 2-0 win over Oklahoma City on Tuesday. Walker battled shoulder problems throughout the spring and was assigned to Tacoma after coming off the 15-day disabled list earlier this month. The Mariners aren’t going to rush him into action, but his latest outing provided an encouraging sign that he might be in Seattle soon.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma has been pretty consistent at home this season, with a 2.64 ERA, but run support hasn’t been there. He’s 2-3 in home games, due in part to the paltry 13 runs the Mariners have scored in his six starts at Safeco Field. Iwakuma is scheduled to start Wednesday’s game against Boston.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Our guys are starting to pick it up a little bit.” -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon after an 8-2 win over Boston on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Corey Hart (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on June 21.

--1B Justin Smoak (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on June 18. He is eligible to be activated June 25.

--RF Michael Saunders (right shoulder AC joint inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on June 20.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 24. He didn’t throw May 26 due to left shoulder soreness, and he was shut down for five to seven days as of May 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

Jesus Montero

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF/OF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF James Jones

RF Endy Chavez

OF Stefen Romero

OF Cole Gillespie