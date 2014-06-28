Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- With the exception of righty Felix Hernandez, the Mariners have struggled lately to find a starter who can consistently go deep in a game.

Thanks to the Seattle bullpen, that hasn’t been too taxing of a problem. Mariners relievers have been solid for more than a month now, and Friday’s 3-2 win over Cleveland was a perfect sample. The bullpen pitched four innings of relief after starter Chris Young’s pitch count swelled to 91 pitches through five innings.

“The bullpen’s been outstanding, unbelievable,” Young said. “We have complete confidence in them, and tonight’s a perfect example of why. They got the final 12 outs to get us the win.”

Since May 14, Seattle’s bullpen has posted an ERA of 1.66. The run closer Fernando Rodney allowed in Friday’s ninth inning was only the second one issued by a Mariners reliever in a span of 24 innings.

Lefty Joe Beimel extended his scoreless streak to 15 2/3 innings after pitching a perfect sixth inning Friday, while Yoervis Medina has now thrown 12 2/3 consecutive innings without allowing a run.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 43-37

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Indians (RHP Josh Tomlin, 4-5, 4.39 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 7-5, 3.74 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Michael Saunders (shoulder) was activated from the 15-day disabled list before Friday’s game. He started in right field, playing for the first time since June 11, and had hits in each of his first two at-bats. He went 2-for-4 with a double while scoring once in Seattle’s 3-2 win over Cleveland.

--DH Jesus Montero didn’t last long in his latest promotion from Triple-A. Montero was sent back to Tacoma after Wednesday’s game, having gotten just 14 at-bats with the Mariners. Montero hit .286 in a limited role before being sent down to open up a roster spot for RF Michael Saunders.

--RHP Taijuan Walker hasn’t been officially named the probable starter for Monday’s game in Houston, but all signs point to him being called up from Triple-A Tacoma to make the start. Walker has yet to pitch for the Mariners this season after battling a sore shoulder throughout the spring.

--SS Brad Miller continues to swing a hot bat, as he went 1-for-3 with an RBI in Friday’s 3-2 win over Cleveland. Miller was in a two-month slump to start the season but has now gone 26 of 83 (.313) over his past 26 games.

--3B Kyle Seager went 3-for-4 with an RBI and has gone 11 of 17 with eight RBIs over a four-game stretch. Manager Lloyd McClendon shrugged off the hot streak, saying: “He’s getting better.” When asked what it would take to satisfy him, McClendon cracked: “I’ll let you know. He’s not there yet.”

--LHP Roenis Elias is scheduled to start Saturday night’s game against Cleveland, which would mark the 10th American League team the rookie has faced. In his first starts against opposing teams, Elias is 4-2 with a 1.87 ERA.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It feels great, especially in a tight game. I‘m glad to hit a home run in that situation and put us in a better situation to win the game.” -- DH Endy Chavez, who homered for the first time in more than a year to lead the Mariners to the win over the Indians Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Michael Saunders (right shoulder AC joint inflammation) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 11. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on June 20. He took batting practice with the Mariners on June 25. He was activated June 27.

--DH Corey Hart (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on June 21.

--1B Justin Smoak (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on June 18. He is eligible to be activated June 25.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 24. He didn’t throw May 26 due to left shoulder soreness, and he was shut down for five to seven days as of May 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF/OF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF James Jones

RF Michael Saunders

OF/DH Endy Chavez

OF Stefen Romero

OF Cole Gillespie