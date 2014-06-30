Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The wait for top prospect Taijuan Walker to make it to the big leagues was shorter than expected, as the right-handed pitcher got a late-season call-up as a 21-year-old last September and made three starts with the Mariners.

The wait for Walker to make his fourth start with the team has been excruciatingly drawn out. He missed all of spring training with a sore shoulder, missed out on a chance to be in the Opening Day rotation and had a few setbacks before finally putting together eight minor-league starts as part of his rehab process.

On Monday, Walker will finally be back on the mound for the Mariners. His first major league start since last September is scheduled to come against a Houston team that Walker handled twice in his three starts last season. His late-season call-up in 2013 only heightened the expectations, as he went 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA.

Walker, who won’t turn 22 until August, has been a well-known prospect to Seattle fans since shortly after joining the organization as the 43rd overall pick in the 2010 draft. He has been the Mariners’ top prospect for the past two seasons and ranked as Baseball America’s 11th-best prospect in the game heading into the 2014 season.

After the way Walker closed out the 2013 season, fans were expecting him to be a mainstay in the rotation for years to come. His shoulder soreness, which isn’t expected to be a long-term issue, delayed Walker’s return to Seattle -- and his Monday start is a pretty big moment in the future of the organization.

The wait is over, and now the Mariners are hoping to keep Walker around for awhile.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 44-38

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 2014 debut) at Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 4-6, 2.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Felix Hernandez continued his streak of solid starts by throwing eight innings of one-hit shutout ball Sunday. It marked the ninth consecutive start in which Hernandez has pitched at least seven innings while giving up two runs or fewer, and he lowered his season ERA to 2.10 in the process. Hernandez had nine strikeouts; in the process, he passed former Cleveland legend Bob Feller to move into seventh place on the list of strikeouts before the age of 29. Hernandez, who turns 29 next April, now has 1,840 career strikeouts.

--3B Kyle Seager went 2-for-4 on Sunday, giving him five multiple-hit games during the six-game homestand. Seager went 13-for-21 during the homestand, with at least one hit in each of the Mariners’ six games.

--OF Stefen Romero was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma after Sunday’s game. He hit just .196 in 51 games with the team this season and could probably use more seasoning at Triple-A. Romero was optioned to clear a spot for Monday starter Taijuan Walker.

--2B Robinson Cano ended a string of three hitless games, his longest stint of the season, by going 2-for-4 with a home run Sunday afternoon. Cano went 5-for-24 during the six-game homestand, dropping his season batting average to .319. He hit his fifth home run of the season in Sunday’s sixth inning, snapping a 15-inning streak of scoreless baseball for the Mariners.

--RHP Fernando Rodney earned his 23rd save of the season by throwing a 1-2-3 ninth on Sunday. He became the fourth Seattle pitcher, and the first since Brandon League in 2011, to record at least 23 saves before the All-Star break.

--RHP Taijuan Walker is scheduled to make his 2014 Mariners debut, and only the fourth start of his major league career, Monday at Houston. Walker was called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Sunday and should be on the mound for Monday’s game. Despite his inexperience at the big-league level, Walker knows the Astros pretty well. Two of his three career starts came against the Astros last season. Walker allowed just seven hits and two earned runs over 10 innings against Houston last season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You want to win series at home. Now we want to keep the momentum going to Houston (for a three-game series that starts Monday).” -- 2B Robinson Cano, after Sunday’s shutout win over the Indians.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Corey Hart (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on June 21.

--1B Justin Smoak (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on June 18. He is eligible to be activated June 25.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 24. He didn’t throw May 26 due to left shoulder soreness, and he was shut down for five to seven days as of May 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

RHP Taijuan Walker

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF/OF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF James Jones

RF Michael Saunders

OF/DH Endy Chavez

OF Cole Gillespie