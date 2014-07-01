Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- With the recall of right-hander Taijuan Walker, who made his season debut and came away victorious in the Mariners’ 10-4 win over the Astros Monday night, Seattle optioned outfielder Stefen Romero to Triple-A Tacoma and kept 13 pitchers on its 25-man roster.

Against Astros right-hander Collin McHugh, the Mariners started eight left-handed hitters and did not have one on their three-man bench. Thirteen-man pitching staffs have been utilized before, and given the Mariners’ pitching slant, seems a wise choice given their team dynamic.

”Our pitching has been our foundation,“ Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. ”It gives us a chance to protect it a little bit, shorten up ballgames. We all know offensively we’re probably challenged a little bit. We’ll get an opportunity to shorten games when we can. We can protect guys; we don’t have to overuse anybody.

“It’s not like we’ve had this tremendous bench that we’ve run through every game and used it. That factored in as well. You’re in the American League; you have a DH. You don’t pinch hit that much and you don’t use your bench that much, and we don’t play the National League until (July 21). It gives us a chance to do a little bit more with our pitching.”

One pitcher in particular, right-hander Brandon Maurer, is at the heart of the decision to keep just 12 position players. Maurer struggled as a starter (1-4 with a 7.52 ERA) but in two relief appearances, Maurer has allowed one hit over three innings with six strikeouts.

“This guy was pretty impressive coming out of the bullpen,” McClendon said. “It’s very hard to ignore what he did the two times coming out of the bullpen. We’d like to see more of it.”

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF James Jones recorded his second career three-steal game while also producing a career-high four hits. Jones became the second Seattle player with a four-hit, three-steal game, joining RF Ichiro Suzuki, who accomplished the feat against the Boston Red Sox on July 20, 2004. Jones’ 17 steals lead all American League rookies.

--RHP Taijuan Walker worked a career-high six innings in his 2014 debut, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks with six strikeouts. It marked his first career quality start and his third start against the Astros, against whom Walker is 2-0 with a 2.81 ERA.

--C Mike Zunino hit a two-run home run in the second inning against Astros RHP Collin McHugh, his 12th on the season. Zunino leads all American League catchers in homers.

--RHP Tom Wilhelmsen worked three innings of relief, recording his first save of the season. Wilhelmsen allowed one run on one hit and two walks, preserving the first win of the season for RHP Taijuan Walker. He matched his career high of innings pitched for the fourth time in his career.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Every time you do something good as a team, either you or your teammates or the whole team, you’re always going to feel good about it. This game is not about one guy. This game is about the whole team and you want to continue because you’re not going to get the same guy every night getting hits.” -- 2B Robinson Cano, who belted an opposite-field, three-run shot to left off Astros RHP Josh Zeid in the seventh inning, turning a two-run lead into a cushy 8-3 margin.

--DH Corey Hart (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on June 21.

--1B Justin Smoak (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on June 18. He is eligible to be activated June 25.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 24. He didn’t throw May 26 due to left shoulder soreness, and he was shut down for five to seven days as of May 28.

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

RHP Taijuan Walker

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

Mike Zunino

John Buck

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF/OF Willie Bloomquist

LF Dustin Ackley

CF James Jones

RF Michael Saunders

OF/DH Endy Chavez

OF Cole Gillespie