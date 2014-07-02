Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

HOUSTON -- In advance of arguably the best game of his fledgling career, Mariners rookie center fielder James Jones knocked on the door of Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon seeking advice. He wanted to know how he could continue to improve, what measures he should take.

“I told him to keep doing what he’s doing,” McClendon said. “Keep studying the way that he’s studying and, whatever you do, don’t let Robinson Cano out of your sights. He’s done a good job of that.”

Jones responded to the advice by recording career highs in hits (four) and stolen bases (three) in a victorious series opener against the Astros on Monday night. For an encore, Jones finished 3-for-6 with two RBIs and three runs scored in the Mariners’ 13-2 victory on Tuesday night.

Jones is batting .312 (39-for-125) over his last 32 games. His speed is an obvious asset -- he leads all rookies with 17 stolen bases. But Jones continues to make strides at the plate, taking inventory of everything Cano does while slowly gaining confidence by using the entire field.

As he becomes more familiar with American League pitching, the expectation is that Jones will become that much more prolific on the base paths. In the interim, he will keep searching for ways to improve.

”He’s special in that respect. He wants to be the best that he can be and I don’t think he’s motivated by the dollar figure, so to speak,“ McClendon said. ”He’s motivated to be the best player that he can be and that’s special.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 46-38

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Chris Young, 7-4, 3.15 ERA) at Astros (RHP Brad Peacock, 2-4, 4.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF James Jones singled in his first two at-bats Tuesday night, giving him hits in six consecutive plate appearances. Jones finished 3-for-6 and notched his second consecutive three-hit game and has raised his batting average 20 points over the first two games of the Houston series.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma rebounded from a pair of subpar outings with six solid innings, allowing one run on seven hits with no walks and seven strikeouts. It marked his sixth start this season where he did not issue a walk while recording at least five strikeouts, matching Rays LHP David Price and Twins RHP Phil Hughes for the major league lead.

--3B Kyle Seager hit just his second road home run, striking a solo shot off Astros RHP Josh Zeid in the ninth inning. Seager finished 3-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBIs, bumping his RBI total to 19 over his last 17 games. The home run was his team-leading 13th on the season.

--2B Robinson Cano has hit in 63 of 80 games this season and finished 2-for-4 with three RBIs for his 32nd multi-hit game. He trails Astros 2B Jose Altuve, who has 36 multi-hit games this season. Cano improved his batting average to .361 (61-for-169) in Mariners victories this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He continues to be a clutch hitter for us. He’s driven in some big runs for us. That certainly opened up the floodgates.” -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, of 2B Robinson Cano, who went 2-for-4 with three RBIs in Tuesday’s win over the Astros.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Corey Hart (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on June 21.

--1B Justin Smoak (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on June 18. He is eligible to be activated June 25.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 24. He didn’t throw May 26 due to left shoulder soreness, and he was shut down for five to seven days as of May 28.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

RHP Taijuan Walker

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF/OF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF James Jones

RF Michael Saunders

OF/DH Endy Chavez

OF Cole Gillespie