Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

CHICAGO -- Corey Hart was ready to return to the starting lineup, so the Seattle Mariners didn’t waste any more time activating him from the 15-day disabled list.

Hart was in the lineup Friday at U.S. Cellular Field to start a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox, who had a pair of tough left-handers in line to start the first two games -- Chris Sale on Friday night followed by Jose Quintana on Saturday.

“He’s a force in your lineup and it just made sense to bring him back,” said McClendon, whose lineup for the series-opening game featured six left-handed hitters. “He’s good to go wherever we need him. Right now he’s DH‘ing. We can use him at first, we can use him in the outfield, wherever we decide to put him.”

Hart also adds an impact bat from the right side, something the left-handed dominant Mariners lineup lacks.

“It’s important,” McClendon said. “To have a righty just to have a righty, that don’t mean (anything). You need a righty that can swing the bat. Corey can swing the bat, so it’s nice to have him and hopefully he’ll have a very productive series here.”

Hart, who was placed on the DL retroactive to May 19, went 0-for-3 with a strikeout against Sale in the Mariners’ 7-1 loss to start the series. He was coming off a 10-game rehab stint at Triple-A Tacoma, where he hit .297 with a home run and four RBIs.

“My legs are still getting back and I‘m not as fast as I want to be right now, but I can do everything without hurting myself or re-injuring it somehow,” Hart said. “It’s just getting back out there and playing, trying to get the legs strong. But nothing hurts and I‘m able to go out there and do everything without caution.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 47-39

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 10-2, 2.10 ERA) at White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 5-7, 3.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Felix Hernandez will start for the Mariners on Saturday against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field in his first outing since being named American League Pitcher of the Month for June. Hernandez is 6-1 with a 1.30 ERA in his past nine starts and holds a 4-5 record with a 3.79 ERA in 14 career starts against the White Sox. He’s only 1-5 with a 4.88 ERA in eight starts against Chicago at U.S. Cellular Field.

--DH Corey Hart was activated from the 15-day disabled list (left hamstring strain) and hit fourth for the Mariners on Friday night against the Chicago White Sox at U.S. Cellular Field. Hart, who went 0-for-3 in Seattle’s 7-1 loss to the White Sox to start a three-game series, spent 10 games at Triple-A Tacoma and hit .297 with a home run and four RBIs during his rehab assignment. “My legs are still getting back and I‘m not as fast as I want to be right now, but I can do everything without hurting myself or re-injuring it somehow,” Hart said.

--LHP Roenis Elias matched White Sox LHP Chris Sale nearly pitch for pitch through three innings Friday night at U.S. Cellular Field, but couldn’t keep up with Chicago’s ace in the next two frames. The White Sox scored five runs combined off Elias in the fourth and fifth innings and cruised to a 7-1 victory. Highlighting a four-run fourth was a home run by Chicago rookie 1B Jose Abreu, which was his 27th of the season to extend his team-high hitting streak to 18 games. It was the second straight road loss for Elias after going 4-1 on the road in five previous starts away from Safeco Field.

--OF Cole Gillespie was designated for assignment to make room on the 25-man roster for DH Corey Hart. Gillespie hit .254 with one home run and five RBIs in 71 at-bats over 34 games since being called up in late April.

--LHP James Paxton completed his third bullpen session in an eight-day span on Friday at U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago and is scheduled to pitch a simulated game Monday. Paxton, who’s on the 60-day disabled list with a strained lat muscle, had a “great” bullpen session, according to manager Lloyd McClendon. Paxton is now scheduled to throw a simulated game Monday as the next step in his rehab process.

--1B Justin Smoak was activated from the 15-day disabled list Friday and optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. In 63 games prior to straining his left quadriceps muscle, Smoak hit .208 with seven home runs and 29 RBIs. Logan Morrison has earned the starting spot at first base in Smoak’s absence, with a .242 batting average, four home runs and 14 RBIs in 29 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s tough. We only have so many spots. (Logan Morrison‘s) playing extremely well and he’s got a big look for us. (Smoak‘s) a major league player. He’s just got to bide his time there, stay healthy, get some at-bats and swing the bat good.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, after 1B Justin Smoak was activated from the disabled list Friday and optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Corey Hart (strained left hamstring) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to May 19. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on June 21. He was activated July 4.

--1B Justin Smoak (strained left quadriceps) went on the 15-day disabled list retroactive to June 10. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on June 18. He was activated July 4 and optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 24. He didn’t throw May 26 due to left shoulder soreness, and he was shut down for five to seven days as of May 28. Paxton threw bullpen sessions June 27, June 30 and July 4. He is scheduled to throw a simulated game July 7.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

RHP Taijuan Walker

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

John Buck

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF/OF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF James Jones

RF Michael Saunders

OF/DH Endy Chavez

DH Corey Hart