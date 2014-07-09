Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- While RHP Felix Hernandez is getting all the headlines for his impressive string of starts -- 10 in a row of allowing two runs or fewer while pitching at least seven innings -- he’s not the only pitcher in the Mariners’ rotation to be stringing together quality outings.

RHP Chris Young, the rejuvenated veteran who was supposed to be an early-season fill-in, was solid again on Tuesday night -- albeit in a losing effort. Young allowed just two runs in a 2-0 loss to Minnesota, marking the fifth consecutive start in which he has allowed two runs or fewer.

He has given up just six runs over 32 innings in his past five starts, and four of those runs have come on solo homers. He has an ERA of 1.74 in that span.

“He’s been great,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said of Young, who was released by the Washington Nationals after spring training. “I didn’t know what to expect from him, but I couldn’t have expected this. He’s been outstanding.”

Young’s five-game stretch hasn’t just been about keeping runs off the board. He has allowed just one walk in each of his past five starts while compiling a 26-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Young has been especially solid at Safeco Field, where opponents are hitting just .185 against him.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-41

STREAK: Lost one

Next: Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 7-7, 4.19 ERA) vs. Twins (RHP Kyle Gibson, 7-7, 4.17 ERA

PLAYER NOTES:

--C Jesus Sucre was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday to replace veteran C John Buck, who was designated for assignment shortly after the conclusion of Monday’s 2-0 win over Minnesota. Sucre is making his second stint as a Mariner, having lasted only eight games before a hand injury ended his season last year. The 26-year-old Sucre was hitting .274 at Tacoma at the time of his promotion.

--LHP James Paxton (shoulder) pitched a simulated game Tuesday afternoon and told The Seattle Times afterward that he felt “awesome.” He is scheduled to throw another simulated game on Saturday, and if things continue to progress he could be making a rehab start shortly after the All-Star break.

--RHP Chris Young turned in another solid performance by going seven innings while allowing two runs on six hits Tuesday night, but he suffered the loss in a 2-0 defeat against the Twins. Young has now allowed two runs or fewer in five consecutive starts. During that span, he is 3-1 with a 1.74 ERA -- despite allowing four home runs. All of the homers were solo shots, including a home run off the bat of Minnesota’s Sam Fuld in Tuesday’s fifth inning.

-- RF Michael Saunders went 2-for-4 Tuesday and almost stole a home run off the bat of Minnesota’s Sam Fuld -- a reversal of the previous night’s most notable play. Fuld’s solo shot came one day after Saunders rounded the bases without knowing whether the Minnesota center fielder had stolen a home run. Only when Saunders returned to the dugout did he see the signal for a home run.

--LHP Roenis Elias has allowed five or more runs in each of his past two starts and might be hitting a rookie wall. The product of Cuba is likely to make his final start before the All-Star break on Wednesday night, and he could use a shot of confidence heading into the second half of the season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We ran into a buzz saw tonight,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said. “He was pretty good.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, on Minnesota Twins RHP Phil Hughes who earned a 2-0 victory over the Mariners on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 24. He didn’t throw May 26 due to left shoulder soreness, and he was shut down for five to seven days as of May 28. Paxton threw bullpen sessions June 27, June 30 and July 4. He pitched a simulated game July 8 and told The Seattle Times afterward that he felt “awesome.” He is scheduled to throw another simulated game on July 12.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

RHP Taijuan Walker

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesse Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF/OF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF James Jones

RF Michael Saunders

DH Corey Hart

OF/DH Endy Chavez