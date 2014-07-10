Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- As baseball heads into the All-Star Break, the Mariners put their starting rotation into a blender and spit out a scrambled stretch of starters through the weekend.

The biggest surprise came when the team named right-hander Tom Wilhelmsen, a former closer who had never made a big-league start, as Thursday’s starter against the Twins. The move basically means Seattle will patch together a bullpen-by-committee for the game so that the Mariners can save righty Felix Hernandez until Friday’s opener of the pivotal Oakland series.

Hernandez’s start was moved back one day to give the Mariners a better chance against the A’s and new starter Jeff Samardzija, but it also comes at a time when the Seattle ace has been thriving on an extra day’s rest. He’ll get five days between starts for the fifth time in seven outings.

The rotation shuffle cost right-hander Taijuan Walker a spot in the rotation, for now, as he was sent to Triple-A Tacoma to get in more work over the All-Star Break. Walker has made two starts since being promoted and was originally scheduled to start Saturday’s game, but the other moves opened up the possibility of starting right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma on Saturday and righty Chris Young on Sunday.

Hernandez, Iwakuma and Young have been, far and away, the Mariners’ best starters this season, so lining them up for a midseason series against an Oakland team that leads the AL West makes sense. The decision also puts Hernandez and Iwakuma back-to-back in the rotation heading into the second half of the season.

The big question is how Seattle will get through Thursday’s game. Wilhelmsen has never thrown more than three innings in an outing, and a rough start from lefty Roenis Elias burned through three Mariners relievers on Wednesday.

“All in all, our bullpen is in pretty good shape,” said Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, who still has five relievers available behind Wilhelmsen for Thursday’s series finale. “We came through it pretty good.”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 49-42

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Twins (RHP Yohan Pino, 0-2, 4.98 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Tom Wilhelmsen, 1-1, 2.49 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Taijuan Walker was optioned to Triple-A on Wednesday, but manager Lloyd McClendon insisted that it was not a demotion. Walker is expected to make two starts for the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers over the All-Star Break, which will better serve his development as the 21-year-old phenom tries to come back from spring shoulder problems.

--RHP Stephen Pryor took another step on his long road back from a torn forearm tendon Wednesday, when he was promoted from Triple-A Tacoma. Pryor hasn’t pitched in the big leagues since April 2013, when a sprained lat muscle landed him on the disabled list. Pryor completely tore his forearm tendon while trying to rehab that injury and spent almost a year away from baseball before debuting at Triple-A Tacoma earlier this season. Pryor made his season debut Wednesday night, putting in 1 2/3 innings of work out of the Seattle bullpen while allowing one hit, two walks and an unearned run.

--LHP Roenis Elias had a pretty simple game plan heading into Wednesday’s game against Minnesota. He had to give the Mariners five or six innings and save the bullpen for a Thursday game that was supposed to involve several relievers in a patchwork effort. But Elias couldn’t even get out of the fourth inning, so manager Lloyd McClendon had to go to his pen early Wednesday, resulting in Seattle having to use three relievers. Elias allowed seven runs, six of which were earned, off seven hits in 3 1/3 innings of work to match the shortest start of his young career.

--C Jesus Sucre made his season debut Wednesday, one day after being called up from Triple-A Tacoma. Sucre replaced starter Mike Zunino in the sixth inning of a blowout loss to Minnesota and flew out to leftfield on his only two at-bats of the game.

--3B Kyle Seager quietly went 2-for-4 in Wednesday’s 8-1 loss to Minnesota, but he did have one at-bat worth noting. Seager’s two-out single in the seventh, which moved teammate Robinson Cano from second to third base, snapped Seattle’s 0-for-24 streak with runners in scoring position.

--1B Logan Morrison had a miserable night Wednesday, when he went 0-for-4, stranded six runners and was charged with a fourth-inning error that scored two runs.

--RHP Tom Wilhelmsen was named as Thursday’s probable starter, a surprising move when considering that the former closer has never before started a game for the Mariners. Manager Lloyd McClendon said that the idea of Wilhelmsen becoming a starter is intriguing, although the Mariners have no such long-term plans yet. Wilhelmsen has thrived in the role of long reliever, so Seattle is going to give him his first career start Thursday and use a pitch-by-committee system of relievers.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just no command. The best of us have (that problem) from time to time. He has been in a funk his last couple of outings with no command of his fastball.” -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon on LHP Roenis Elias after a 8-1 loss to Minnesota on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 24. He didn’t throw May 26 due to left shoulder soreness, and he was shut down for five to seven days as of May 28. Paxton threw bullpen sessions June 27, June 30 and July 4. He pitched a simulated game July 8 and told The Seattle Times afterward that he felt “awesome.” He is scheduled to throw another simulated game on July 12.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

RHP Stephen Pryor

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

INF/OF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF James Jones

RF Michael Saunders

DH Corey Hart

OF/DH Endy Chavez