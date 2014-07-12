Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The Robinson Cano signing would have been universally applauded, no matter the dollars, had the Mariners been one big bat away from turning into a pennant contender, but the truth is that Seattle’s big offseason deal was a huge gamble on a team with plenty of holes to fill.

And yet the 31-year-old second baseman has done everything the Mariners could have hoped thus far, and he’s playing some of his best baseball of the season recently.

Cano’s 2-for-3 performance Friday included the game-winning RBI on a sixth-inning double, and he has now had multiple hits in three consecutive games. During the current homestand, Cano is hitting .500 (10 of 20) while raising his season batting average to .330 -- putting him third in the American League in that category.

Cano has been pretty steady for most of the season, as a minor hand injury and a mini-slump in late June served as his only speed bumps. But he’s hitting better than ever recently, and Cano is also the biggest reason why the Mariners offense has shown such significant improvement over last season.

With third baseman Kyle Seager putting up All-Star numbers behind Cano, Seattle has some pieces around which to build a lineup. That’s a big step in the right direction for an offense that has been like a rudderless ship for most of the past decade.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 50-43

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: A’s (RHP Jesse Chavez, 7-5, 3.06 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 7-4, 3.07 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Michael Saunders was placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday with a Grade 2 strain of his left oblique muscle. Saunders suffered the injury during an eighth-inning at-bat the previous night. Manager Lloyd McClendon said the injury could keep Saunders out for “a while.” Saunders was hitting .276 with six home runs and 28 RBIs while playing in 65 games because of a previous DL stint for a strained shoulder.

--1B Justin Smoak was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Friday. He had been playing at Tacoma on a rehab stint prior to last weekend, when he was activated from the disabled list and optioned to Triple-A. The Mariners believe Smoak, who was struggling with a quad injury, is close to full strength and hope to keep him in the lineup as their everyday first baseman. Smoak was hitting .208 when he was placed on the disabled list on June 11.

--RHP Felix Hernandez extended his streak of games with at least seven innings pitched and allowing two runs or fewer to 11 on Friday night, when he overcame a rough first inning to beat the Oakland A’s 3-2. He allowed two runs in the first but very little after that, going eight innings while striking out nine. Hernandez also suffered a leg cramp but stayed in the game and said afterward that he expects to be available for the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

--2B Robinson Cano recorded his third consecutive multi-hit game Friday, when he went 2-for-3 and drove in the game-winning run on a sixth-inning double. Cano is hitting .500 (10-for-20) on the current homestand.

--DH Logan Morrison homered off Oakland starter Jeff Samardzija in the second inning of Friday’s game, giving Seattle life after ace Felix Hernandez got touched up in the first inning. Morrison’s fifth home run of the season was a catalyst in the 3-2 win over the A‘s.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma is coming off one of his best starts of the season, but he’s scheduled to face an opponent Saturday that has been a thorn in his side. Iwakuma is 3-4 with a 4.35 ERA in seven career starts against the A‘s, whom the Mariners host on Saturday night. His last time out, Iwakuma threw seven scoreless innings while striking out a season-high 10 batters in a win over Minnesota. More important, he pronounced afterward that the neck problems that had been plaguing him for a couple of weeks were no longer a concern.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “All of my pitches are strikes.” -- Closer Fernando Rodney, who struck out Nick Punto on a controversial fastball to end Friday’s win, when asked whether his final pitch was a strike.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Michael Saunders (strained left oblique) was placed on the 15-day disabled list July 11. Manager Lloyd McClendon said the injury could keep Saunders out for “a while.” He came out of the July 10 game.

--RHP Felix Hernandez (cramp) was limping around on the mound before throwing his final pitch of the night July 11, but the injury does not appear to be serious. When asked whether he’ll be available for Tuesday’s All-Star game, Hernandez said: “For sure.”

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 24. He didn’t throw May 26 due to left shoulder soreness, and he was shut down for five to seven days as of May 28. Paxton threw bullpen sessions June 27, June 30 and July 4. He pitched a simulated game July 8. He is scheduled to throw another simulated game July 12.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

LHP Lucas Luetge

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

1B Justin Smoak

INF/OF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF James Jones

RF Endy Chavez

DH Corey Hart