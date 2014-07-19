Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- Despite not earning his fourth consecutive victory Friday night, right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma continued his superb pitching for the Seattle Mariners.

Iwakuma permitted just two baserunners on two hits in his first four innings against the Los Angeles Angels -- the major league’s leader in runs scored and on-base percentage. In his seven innings, Iwakuma conceded no walks, allowed two runs on six hits and finished with three strikeouts.

Friday night’s performance marked the fourth consecutive time the 33-year-old veteran of Japan’s Pacific League allowed no more than two earned runs in any one game and did not issue a base on balls. Iwakuma, who helped Japan win the 2009 World Baseball Classic, has a 1.57 earned-run average for those four games with 28 strikeouts.

Iwakuma excelled despite having misgivings about pitching immediately after the All-Star break. He made his last appearance Sunday and did not throw in between starts.

“Four days off kind of threw me off,” Iwakuma said through an interpreter. “Just the feel is not there. I was concerned about my command as I went into the game but I felt I was able to command better than I imagined.”

As a result, Iwakuma has yet to lose a decision in his past 13 starts on the road.

During his 11-year career in Japan, Iwakuma led the Pacific League with a 15-2 record for the Kintetsu Buffaloes in 2004 and earned the league’s most valuable player award in 2008, when he went 21-4 with a 1.87 earned-run average for the Rakuten Golden Eagles. He represented the Mariners at the 2013 All-Star Game but did not pitch.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-45

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 11-2, 2.12 ERA) at Angels (RHP Garrett Richards, 11-2, 2.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Stefen Romero joined the Mariners on Friday after being recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday, and appeared in the 14th inning of Friday night’s game. Romero, 25, started the season in Seattle before being optioned on June 29 to Tacoma, where he hit .283 with three home runs and nine RBIs in 11 games.

--LHP Lucas Luetge ended his third stint with the Mariners this season by being optioned to Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. Luetge pitched only 3 1/3 innings in four games with Seattle but compiled a 3-1 record, two saves and a 3.40 earned-run average in Tacoma.

--2B Robinson Cano extended his hitting streak to eight games by accumulating four hits for the second time this season. Cano went 4-for-6 with a walk, and is now batting .529 (18-for-34) with three doubles, a home run and six RBIs during his streak. Cano collected four hits May 18 at Minnesota.

--1B Justin Smoak broke an 0-for-17 slump Friday night. Smoak went 2-for-5 with a double before being replaced by pinch-runner Willie Bloomquist in the 11th inning.

--CF James Jones extended his hitting streak to eight games by going 2-for-6. Jones is batting .355 (11-for-31) during that stretch. The rookie compiled a 14-game hitting streak in May.

--RHP Brandon Maurer has yet to allow a run in seven relief appearances covering 11 2/3 innings this season. Maurer pitched one inning and struck out two batters Friday night. The right-hander has allowed only four hits while striking out 14 batters this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Four days off kind of threw me off. Just the feel is not there when you take four days off. Your routine is not the same.” -- RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, after allowing two runs on six hits Friday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 24. He didn’t throw May 26 due to left shoulder soreness, and he was shut down for five to seven days as of May 28. Paxton threw bullpen sessions June 27, June 30 and July 4. He pitched simulated games July 8 and July 12. He began a rehab assignment with short-season Class A Everett on July 17. Paxton’s next scheduled rehabilitation appearance will be July 22 for Triple-A Tacoma.

--RF Michael Saunders (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11. He might not return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A High Desert on July 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Corey Hart

INF Justin Smoak

INF/OF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF James Jones

RF Endy Chavez

OF Stefen Romero