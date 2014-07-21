Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The main reason for the Seattle Mariners’ renaissance received a day off Sunday.

Second baseman Robinson Cano took a break because of lingering hamstring problems. Prior to Sunday, Cano had played in 93 of the Mariners’ 97 games.

“Robby’s tight and sore,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said. “It’s been a tough ride for him. He’s only had one day off in the first half.”

Tuesday’s All-Star Game in Minneapolis, which Cano started for the American League, and two extra-inning games encompassing 28 innings over the previous two nights motivated McClendon to “get him off his feet,” the manager said.

Cano entered Sunday’s play with a .335 average, the American League’s co-leader with Texas Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre. Since June 29, Cano has been hitting.418 (28-for-67) with three home runs, five doubles and 14 RBIs.

Yet Cano almost entered Sunday’s game as a pinch hitter. The former standout for the New York Yankees stood in the on-deck circle as catcher Mike Zunino was batting in the top of the seventh inning, when the Mariners had a runner at second base with one out. Cano would have hit for shortstop Brad Miller, then likely would have played second base, forcing Willie Bloomquist to move to shortstop.

But Zunino doubled into left-center field to bring pinch-runner James Jones home and give Seattle a 3-2 lead against the Los Angeles Angels. Cano returned to the dugout.

Will Cano be ready for Monday night’s game against the New York Mets at Safeco Field?

“Yep,” McClendon said before adding with emphasis, “I hope so.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 51-45

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mets (LHP Jon Niese, 5-4, 2.96 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 8-6, 3.15 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Fernando Rodney, who leads the American League with 27 saves, blew his first attempt since May 13 on Sunday. After entering the game with one out in the eighth inning, Rodney allowed the Los Angeles Angels to score two runs in the bottom of the ninth on three hits and three walks, two of those being intentional. Rodney had converted his previous 16 save opportunities, and needs one save to reach 200 for his career.

--RHP Chris Young amassed seven strikeouts, one less than his season high, in six innings Sunday. Young also did not concede a walk but allowed three runs on 10 hits. “It was a very gutty performance, a gritty performance,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. “He didn’t have his best stuff or his best command. But he really hung in there and gave us six quality innings.”

--3B Kyle Seager hit his first home run against a left-hander this season when he pounded a 1-0 fastball into the right-field stands against Los Angeles Angels left-hander Tyler Skaggs in the first inning Sunday. Since June 14, Seager is batting .344 (42-for-122) with seven homers, 10 doubles and 25 RBIs in those 31 games.

--RHP Yoervis Medina’s streak of 17 consecutive scoreless innings ended Sunday. Medina gave up one run on two hits, struck out two batters and hit one during his only inning of work.

--C Mike Zunino broke an 0-for-25 slump with a run-scoring double in Sunday’s 6-5 loss to the Los Angeles Angels. Zunino finished 2-for-4 to raise his average to .205

--LHP Roenis Elias seeks to end a recent skid against the New York Mets on Monday night. Elias has allowed 20 hits and 16 earned runs in 14 1/3 innings in his past three starts, losing all three.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Listen, we battled probably the best team in baseball. I was extremely proud of how we went about our business. It’s a tough loss, but there are a lot of tough losses this year. This is one we’re certainly not going to dwell on.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, after Sunday’s late loss to the Angels. All three games in the Angels-Mariners series finished with one-run margins.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 24. He didn’t throw May 26 due to left shoulder soreness, and he was shut down for five to seven days as of May 28. Paxton threw bullpen sessions June 27, June 30 and July 4. He pitched simulated games July 8 and July 12. He began a rehab assignment with short-season Class A Everett on July 17. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen workout July 19 and is scheduled to make a second rehabilitation appearance July 22 for Triple-A Tacoma.

--RF Michael Saunders (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11. He might not return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A High Desert on July 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Corey Hart

INF Justin Smoak

INF/OF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF James Jones

RF Endy Chavez

OF Stefen Romero