Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Manager Lloyd McClendon can’t seem to leave the Seattle Mariners’ starting rotation alone.

After shuffling the rotation in the days leading up to the All-Star break to pit his three best pitchers against the American League West-leading Oakland Athletics, McClendon was back at it Monday. He named right-hander Erasmo Ramirez as Tuesday’s starter against the Mets, then announced original Wednesday starter Hisashi Iwakuma would be moved back a day to Thursday -- in effect, that pushed the entire rotation back a day.

The reasoning McClendon gave was to give Iwakuma and Friday starter Felix Hernandez an extra day of rest, which holds some validity, but it could also be about finding a spot for phenom Taijuan Walker to return to the rotation. Walker spent the All-Star break pitching at Triple-A Tacoma in an effort to get him some work -- the 21-year old missed spring training with a sore shoulder -- and Seattle now has an opening for Wednesday’s start.

It’s conceivable that right-hander Tom Wilhelmsen, a reliever who made one spot start just before the All-Star Break, could be called upon again to lead off a committee of pitchers for Wednesday’s game against the Mets, but that appears less likely after Seattle’s bullpen worked extra innings in two of three weekend games at Los Angeles.

The more notable result of the shifted rotation is another day of rest for Iwakuma and Hernandez, both of whom have thrived when getting more than the standard four days of rest this season.

Hernandez is 5-0 with a 1.69 ERA when pitching on five or more days of rest this season; Iwakuma has gone 4-1 with an ERA of 2.57 when getting five or more days of rest.

The addition of Walker to the rotation would probably come at the expense of Ramirez, but the 24-year-old Nicaraguan could be back soon if lefty Roenis Elias has any setbacks from the forearm injury that knocked him out of Monday’s start against the Mets. Manager Lloyd McClendon said after the game that Elias was suffering from nothing more than muscle cramps and “should be fine.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-46

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Jacob deGrom, 3-5, 3.18 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 1-4, 4.58 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--1B Justin Smoak was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma after Monday’s game, clearing a roster spot for RHP Erasmo Ramirez to make the Tuesday start. Smoak was hitting just .208, and manager Lloyd McClendon said after Monday’s win over the Mets that the team had a logjam at the position, where Logan Morrison and Willie Bloomquist can play while Smoak attempts to regain his swing at Tacoma. The Mariners will continue to carry an eight-man bullpen for the time being. “I just think it’s important to protect our pitching,” McClendon said.

--RHP Taijuan Walker looks like a possibility to start Wednesday’s game. The prized rookie was demoted before the All-Star Break in an effort to get him some work, and manager Lloyd McClendon said at the time that he would probably be recalled soon. Shoulder soreness limited Walker to just two starts with the Mariners this season, and he has gone 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA. The Mariners moved scheduled Wednesday starter Hisashi Iwakuma back a day and now have TBA listed as that day’s starter.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma had his scheduled Wednesday start moved back a day, which consequently pushes the entire rotation back. Iwakuma is scheduled to start Thursday’s game against Baltimore, with RHP Felix Hernandez moving back a day to pitch Friday. Manager Lloyd McClendon said the decision was made to give Iwakuma and Hernandez an extra day of rest. Both pitchers have thrived on five days rest this season.

--SS Willie Bloomquist continued to dominate Mets starter Jonathan Niese on Monday, when he collected hits in each of his first three at-bats. He scored twice and had an RBI double in the fourth. In two career appearances against Niese, Bloomquist is now 5-for-7 with three RBIs.

--3B Kyle Seager drove in runs on each of his first two at-bats Monday, when his two-out single in the first inning gave the Mariners a 1-0 lead and his RBI single in the third put Seattle up 3-1. He went 2 for 4 and is now hitting .344 (42 of 122) with 27 RBIs in his past 31 games.

--LHP Roenis Elias was having a successful start against the Mets on Monday before a cramp in his left forearm ended his night prematurely in the sixth. Elias began showing signs of discomfort on his 86th pitch, prompting a mound visit from manager Lloyd McClendon and a team trainer. Elias stayed in the game and struck out DH Lucas Duda four pitches later before coming out of the game. Elias allowed one run on five hits over 5 1/3 innings in a 90-pitch performance. Afterward, McClendon said that Elias passed all the medical tests and “should be fine.”

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez was named Tuesday’s starter, meaning the Mariners will have to make a roster move before the game to recall him from Triple-A. Ramirez has a 1-4 record and 4.58 ERA in 11 starts with the Mariners this season, and he held opponents scoreless in three of his five June starts before getting demoted. Tuesday might just mark a spot start for Ramirez, as the Mariners could recall RHP Taijuan Walker from Triple-A to make a Wednesday start and keep him in the five-man rotation moving forward.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We’re swinging the bats better. The at-bats, for the most part, are getting better.” -- Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon after a win over the New York Mets on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Roenis Elias (cramp in left forearm) left July 21 in the sixth inning.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 24. He didn’t throw May 26 due to left shoulder soreness, and he was shut down for five to seven days as of May 28. Paxton threw bullpen sessions June 27, June 30 and July 4. He pitched simulated games July 8 and July 12. He began a rehab assignment with short-season Class A Everett on July 17. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen workout July 19 and is scheduled to make a second rehabilitation appearance July 22 for Triple-A Tacoma.

--RF Michael Saunders (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11. He might not return as soon as he is eligible.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A High Desert on July 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Corey Hart

INF/OF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF James Jones

RF Endy Chavez

OF Stefen Romero