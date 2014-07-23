Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- As the league-wide prospect watch heats up in preparation for the July 31 trade deadline, the Seattle Mariners have a pair of former prospects heading in different directions.

While first baseman Justin Smoak, the centerpiece to the Cliff Lee deal in 2010, may be running out of chance after being demoted to Triple-A late Monday night, left fielder Dustin Ackley is finally starting to live up to expectations.

Coming off a 3-for-4 performance in Monday’s 5-2 win over the New York Mets, and a 2-for-3 game the following day, Ackley was hitting .377 in the month of July. The converted second baseman is also looking more comfortable in the outfield, as evidenced by his over-the-wall catch to rob Mets catcher Travis d‘Arnaud of a Monday home run.

Ackley seems to have solidified his spot as an everyday left fielder, albeit a bit later than Mariners fans were expecting. The second overall pick in the 2009 draft has been disappointing at best and was hovering dangerously close to “bust” territory before his recent breakout.

“I’ve felt like the last (week or so) I’ve felt pretty good at the plate,” Ackley said, “and the results are there too. That helps build confidence.”

The story hasn’t been as positive in regards to Smoak, who is making his second stint at Triple-A this season and his third since June 2013. The Mariners were hoping he could be an anchor in their lineup for years to come when they dealt Lee to the Rangers in July 2010, but Smoak has been unable to live up to the expectations. He has a career .225 batting average and was hitting just .209 on the season when the Mariners optioned him to Triple-A to make room for Tuesday starter Erasmo Ramirez.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 53-47

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mets (RHP Bartolo Colon, 8-8, 4.12 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Taijuan Walker, 1-1, 3.60 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez made the most of his one-day call-up, even if he had to settle for a tough-luck loss Tuesday night. Ramirez allowed two runs off five hits over seven innings in a 3-1 loss to the Mets. “He did a very nice job,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said. “He gave us an opportunity to win a ball game and save the bullpen. I was very pleased.” Ramirez was called up from Triple-A before the game and sent back there immediately afterward.

--LF Dustin Ackley continues to swing a hot bat. He went 2-for-3 Tuesday and has gone 5-for-7 in the first two games of the Mets series. Ackley extended his hitting streak to five games and is hitting .377 in the month of July.

--RHP Tom Wilhelmsen gave up a home run for the first time in more than a month Tuesday, when Mets 1B Lucas Duda hit a 446-foot shot off him in the eighth inning of a 3-1 loss to New York. As a reliever, Wilhelmsen had thrown 6 1/3 consecutive innings without allowing a run before the eighth-inning homer.

--2B Robinson Cano went 0-for-4 on Tuesday, marking only the 12th time all season that he has failed to reach base safely. He has had at least one hit in 76 of the 95 games in which he has played this season.

--RHP Taijuan Walker was with the team for Tuesday’s game, although his official promotion from Triple-A Tacoma was not official. He is scheduled to start Wednesday afternoon’s game against the Mets. Walker went 1-1 with a 3.60 ERA over two starts with the Mariners before spending the All-Star Break with Tacoma. Shoulder problems kept the 21-year-old top prospect off the field for the first three months of the 2014 season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “He did a very nice job. He gave us an opportunity to win a ball game and save the bullpen. I was very pleased.” -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon on RHP Erasmo Ramirez after a loss to the Mets on Tuesday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP Roenis Elias (cramp in left forearm) left July 21 game in the sixth inning due to the ailment.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 24. He didn’t throw May 26 due to left shoulder soreness, and he was shut down for five to seven days as of May 28. Paxton threw bullpen sessions June 27, June 30 and July 4. He pitched simulated games July 8 and July 12. He began a rehab assignment with short-season Class A Everett on July 17. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen workout July 19 and made a second rehabilitation appearance July 22 for Triple-A Tacoma.

--RF Michael Saunders (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11.

--RHP Blake Beavan (right shoulder stiffness) went on the 15-day disabled list April 16, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on May 30. He began a rehab assignment with Class A High Desert on July 14.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Corey Hart

INF/OF Willie Bloomquist

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF James Jones

RF Endy Chavez

OF Stefen Romero