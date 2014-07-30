Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

CLEVELAND -- The Seattle Mariners’ pitching staff helped lead the way to another victory Tuesday night, but that’s hardly news anymore. Right-hander Hisashi Iwakuma pitched seven strong innings to get the win, a 5-2 win over the Cleveland Indians.

Iwakuma did nothing but add to Seattle’s remarkable pitching statistics for the season. At the start of play Tuesday, Seattle led the American League with a 3.07 team ERA. The Mariners’ pitching has been so dominating this season that even though Seattle is last in the American League in runs scored, the Mariners have still outscored their opponents by 54 runs.

In his win Tuesday, Iwakuma walked one batter in seven innings, which was noteworthy in itself. That walk, which came in the first inning, snapped Iwakuma’s streak of 35 2/3 consecutive innings without a walk, which was three innings short of Cliff Lee’s club record of 38 innings, set in 2010.

“That was unusual for me, but I‘m happy I went seven innings and we won the game,” Iwakuma said. “As a starting pitcher you have the responsibility to go out there and have a quality start.”

During the streak Iwakuma faced 137 consecutive hitters without walking a batter. “He’s pretty good,” said Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon. “He did a nice job for us. His splitter is exceptional. He can throw that fastball to four different parts of the strike zone. He throws a lot of strikes but he gives you a lot of different looks.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 55-51

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 11-2, 1.99 ERA) at Indians (RHP Corey Kluber, 10-6, 2.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma walked OF Michael Brantley, the third batter in the first inning Tuesday night. That walk snapped Iwakuma’s streak of five consecutive starts and 35 2/3 consecutive innings without a walk. “That was unusual for me, but I‘m happy I went seven innings and we won the game,” Iwakuma said. “As a starting pitcher you have the responsibility to go out there and have a quality start.”

--C Mike Zunino belted his 16th home run in the fifth inning Tuesday. Zunino’s 16 home runs are the most by any American League catcher. The Mariners record for most home runs in a season by a catcher is 19, set by Miguel Olivo in 2011.

--3B Kyle Seager had another productive game at Progressive Field Tuesday night. Seager was 2-for-5, and is now hitting .416 (20-for-48), with 7 doubles, a triple and 2 home runs in 11 career games at Progressive Field. That’s Seager’s highest career batting average in any American League ballpark.

--LF Dustin Ackley continued his hot hitting Tuesday, going 3-for-5, with a double and two RBI in a 5-2 at Cleveland, the first game after a seven-game Mariners homestand during which Ackley hit .462. For the month of July Ackley is hitting .390 with five three-hit games in 22 July games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was unusual for me, but I‘m happy I went seven innings and we won the game. As a starting pitcher you have the responsibility to go out there and have a quality start.” -- Mariners RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, who issued a first inning walk against the Cleveland Indians in a win Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24. An MRI revealed a deep bone bruise.

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 24. He didn’t throw May 26 due to left shoulder soreness, and he was shut down for five to seven days as of May 28. Paxton threw bullpen sessions June 27, June 30 and July 4. He pitched simulated games July 8 and July 12. He began a rehab assignment with short-season Class A Everett on July 17. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen workout July 19, then made rehab starts for Tacoma on July 22 and July 27. He may be activated to start Aug. 2.

--RF Michael Saunders (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Corey Hart

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF James Jones

RF Endy Chavez

OF Stefen Romero