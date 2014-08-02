Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- The Mariners greeted newly acquired outfielders Austin Jackson (Detroit) and Chris Denorfia (San Diego) Friday, and manager Lloyd McClendon promptly put both into his starting lineup.

Jackson went to the leadoff spot while Denorfia batted sixth, but neither was able to do much as left-hander Wei-Yin Chen shut down Seattle in Baltimore’s 2-1 victory at Camden Yards.

Both went hitless in the loss. Jackson went 0-for-3 but drew a walk while Denorfia finished 0-for-4. But McClendon said he was happy to get both players in the deadline-day deal.

“Obviously you can see it gives us a lot more balance against left-handed pitchers with those guys in the lineup,” McClendon said. “It gives us more options, and it also gives us more options off the bench.”

Both players said they were glad to come to Seattle. Jackson’s been involved with McClendon when he coached with the Tigers during the outfielder’s time there, so he knows what’s coming in Seattle.

“You get to start fresh,” Jackson said. “You get to help a ball club that is trying to advance, and I like that challenge. I’ve always been somebody that’s up for a good challenge, and I see this as one of those.”

Denorfia had a longer trip than Jackson, coming to Baltimore from San Diego as the Padres had been at home in recent days.

“I‘m going on a couple hours of sleep and I feel like I had about a pot of coffee just walking in here,” Denorfia said. “I‘m really looking forward to getting off to a good start.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 56-53

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP James Paxton, 2-0, 2.25 ERA) at Orioles (RHP Miguel Gonzalez, 5-5, 3.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--2B Robinson Cano was the only Mariner to do much on offense in Friday’s loss to the Orioles. He finished 2-for-3 with one run scored as Seattle had problems against LHP Wei-Yin Chen for the second time in eight days. “He’s tough,” Cano said about Chen. “He threw everything for a strike. He’s not a guy that is just going to give you anything.”

--CF Austin Jackson made his debut with the Mariners in Friday’s series opener. Manager Lloyd McClendon said before the game that Jackson’s going to remain in the leadoff spot, and he went 0-for-3 with a walk in the 2-1 loss.

--RF Chris Deniorfia also made his first appearance with Seattle, which acquired him from the Padres Thursday. He finished 0-for-4 in Friday’s loss against the Orioles.

--OF Stefen Romero was one of two Mariners optioned to Triple-A Tacoma to make room for the team’s new acquisitions. Romero had a .196 average with three homers and 11 RBIs.

--OF James Jones was the other Mariner sent down. Jones played more than OF Stefen Romero and had eight RBIs and 20 steals along with a .258 average. Manager Lloyd McClendon said both Romero and Jones will benefit from more playing time at Triple-A. “It does them no good to sit on the bench,” McClendon said. “They’re certainly a big part of our future. They’ll go down and play and (be) coming back in September.”

--LHP James Paxton comes off the 60-day disabled list to start Saturday’s game in Baltimore. Paxton started two games before going on the DL with lat muscle problems. McClendon confirmed the move before Friday’s game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “They played a better game than we did. It was a hard-fought game. It was one of those games where they beat you. We didn’t lose.” -- Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon, after Friday’s 2-1 loss to the Orioles.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--LHP James Paxton (strained lat muscle) went on the 15-day disabled list April 9, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on June 9. He met with the team doctor April 23 and was cleared to start playing catch. He threw bullpen sessions May 9, May 11 and May 14. He pitched in a simulated game May 17. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on May 24. He didn’t throw May 26 due to left shoulder soreness, and he was shut down for five to seven days as of May 28. Paxton threw bullpen sessions June 27, June 30 and July 4. He pitched simulated games July 8 and July 12. He began a rehab assignment with short-season Class A Everett on July 17. He threw a 40-pitch bullpen workout July 19, then made rehab starts for Tacoma on July 22 and July 27. He threw another 45-pitch bullpen session July 30. He will come off the disabled list and start on Aug. 2.

--INF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24. An MRI revealed a deep bone bruise.

--RF Michael Saunders (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Corey Hart

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Endy Chavez