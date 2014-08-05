Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

BALTIMORE -- When Austin Jackson came over last week in a trade from the Detroit Tigers, Seattle Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon did not hesitate putting him at the top of the lineup.

McClendon likes the way Jackson can set the table, especially for Robinson Cano, who is batting .330 with 62 RBIs this season in as the No. 3 hitter. Jackson went 2-for-12 in the three-game weekend series against the Orioles, 0-for-4 Sunday in the Mariners’ 1-0 loss.

“We don’t have a big bopper in the middle of the lineup, but we got a lot of professional hitters, and certainly with Jackson at the top of the order, (it helps),” McClendon said. “This guy knows the strike zone. He’s not going to panic. He scored runs. He gets hits.”

One of the criticisms on Jackson was his strikeout totals earlier in his career. However, McClendon said Jackson learned to be more disciplined as he got more plate appearances.

Jackson struck out 181 times in 2011, but that number decreased to 134 and then to 129 the next two years. He has 88 K’s through two-thirds of the current season.

“There’s no substitution for experience,” McClendon said. “The confidence level builds, and the guy gets better if he’s talented. In Jackson’s case, I think that’s what is happening. He struck out at an alarming rate in his first couple of years. Ever since, it’s gone down. I still don’t he’s gotten to be as good a hitter as he possibly can be.”

McClendon predicts Jackson eventually can hit 16 to 20 home runs and drive in 70 runs a year at the leadoff spot. Jackson is also capable of topping the league in runs.

“The next step for him is to be that consistent player year after year,” McLendon said.

Jackson’s on-base percentage this year, .331, is down slightly from his career .341 mark. He hit in the lower half of the order for the start of the season before settling back into Detroit’s leadoff spot on July 1.

The Mariners, who lost two of three games to the Orioles, are in the midst of an uneven season. McClendon hopes his new lineup, which also includes right fielder Chris Denorfia, will be a catalyst for a solid stretch run.

“Everything’s been backwards for us,” McClendon said. “We (play poorly) at home. We play well on the road. We beat up on left-handers. I just don’t get it. I‘m just rolling with it.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 57-54

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Braves (LHP Alex Wood, 7-8, 3.30 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 11-3, 2.01 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Michael Saunders (left oblique strain) had a light day with no hitting Sunday to get some rest. He will begin throwing in the outfield this week. “He getting better,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. “We’re getting close. We’ll see.” Saunders could be activated from the DL within the next week or two if there are no setbacks.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma had a season-high two walks against Baltimore on Sunday, but has allowed just three free passes in his past seven starts. For the year. Iwakuma has struck out 101 batters and walked just 11. However, Iwakuma also allowed a lead-off to Nick Markakis that wound up being the difference in the 1-0 loss to the Orioles. “He threw a great ball game,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said. “He made one mistake and it cost him.”

--C Mike Zunino started Sunday when Jesus Sucre got a breather after catching the previous day. Zunino went 0 for 3 against Baltimore right-hander Chris Tillman. However, his biggest regret was a pitch that Hisashi Iwakuma left up against Orioles CF Nick Markakis, whose lead-off homer in the first was the difference in the 1-0 game. “It would have liked it down a little bit more,” Zunino said. “He left up a hair. We both had the idea we didn’t want to walk him.”

--2B Robinson Cano entered the game 11 for 25 with two homers and a double lifetime against Orioles right-hander Chris Tillman. However, Tillman kept Cano in check keeping him hitless in three at-bats. Cano has still been Seattle’s most effective hitter this season and is batting .330 with with eight homers and 62 RBIs

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I don’t think one pitch will win or lose a ballgame. There are several things that goes on during the course of the game where you didn’t execute or they executed better that causes you to lose a ballgame. We put the barrel on some balls, but they were right at them. It’s just the way it goes.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, after Seattle lost 1-0 to the Baltimore Orioles on RF Nick Markakis’ home run leading off the first inning.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Corey Hart (bruised right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2.

--INF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24. An MRI revealed a deep bone bruise.

--RF Michael Saunders (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11. He was taking batting practice in early August, and he will begin throwing in the outfield during the week of Aug. 4-10. He could be activated by mid-August.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP James Paxton

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Endy Chavez