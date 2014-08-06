Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The deadline moves made by the Mariners in an effort to upgrade the offense finally started to pay dividends Tuesday.

On a night when the Seattle offense was scuffling along in another Felix Hernandez start, new additions Chris Denorfia and Austin Jackson sparked the Mariners to a four-run fourth inning.

Denorfia’s one-out single, the first hit of the night off Atlanta starter Alex Wood, started a rally that saw a 1-0 deficit turn into a 4-1 lead -- thanks in part to a Braves error that led to three unearned runs. Jackson capped it off with an RBI single as Seattle beat Atlanta 4-2.

It marked a solid home debut for Jackson and Denorfia, both of whom provide right-handed bats to a lineup desperate for help from that side of the plate. The additions, along with an earlier move to re-acquire DH Kendrys Morales, gave Seattle a balanced lineup for the first time all season, but the early returns were underwhelming. Two of the Mariners’ first three games in August resulted in losses of 2-1 and 1-0 -- an all-too-familiar sight for Seattle fans.

The Mariners were held hitless through three innings of Tuesday’s game, when Hernandez appeared well on his way to another tough-luck loss. But the new additions provided enough offense to make another solid start from Seattle’s ace hold up.

“It’s fun to pitch with a (three)-run lead,” Hernandez said.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 58-54

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Braves (RHP Julio Teheran, 10-7, 2.69 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Chris Young, 9-6, 3.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--CF Austin Jackson made his home debut as a Mariner on Tuesday night. He had a key RBI in the fourth inning while going 1-for-3.

--RHP Taijuan Walker gave up eight earned runs without making it out of the third inning of his latest start with Triple-A Tacoma, but the Mariners are still considering him for the start this Sunday. Walker and RHP Erasmo Ramirez are the top candidates for a recall after Seattle decided to move ace Felix Hernandez back a day to give him extra rest.

--RHP Felix Hernandez allowed just four hits and one run over eight innings to lead the Mariners to a 4-2 win over Atlanta on Tuesday. Hernandez (12-3) turned in his major league record 15th consecutive start of seven or more innings and two runs or fewer.

--DH Kendrys Morales has struggled since being re-acquired by the Mariners, but he might be finding his offense. Despite an 0-for-3 performance Tuesday night, he hit a foul ball deep to left field, barely missing the foul pole. He has gone 5-for-20 with two doubles and three RBIs in his past five games.

--2B Robinson Cano extended his hitting streak to seven games with a seventh-inning single on Tuesday night. He went 1-for-4 in the 4-2 win over Atlanta.

--SS Chris Taylor has had at least one hit in seven of his nine games since being promoted from Triple-A. He had a ground-rule double in his first at-bat of Tuesday’s 4-2 win over Atlanta and also scored a run after reaching base on an error in the fourth.

--RHP Chris Young has spent plenty of time in the National League, but he hasn’t beaten the Braves since May 2007. Young, who is scheduled to start against Atlanta on Wednesday, has gone 2-4 with a 6.69 ERA in eight career starts versus the Braves.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s fun to pitch with a four-run lead.” -- RHP Felix Hernandez.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Corey Hart (bruised right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2.

--INF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24. An MRI revealed a deep bone bruise.

--RF Michael Saunders (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11. He was taking batting practice in early August, and he will begin throwing in the outfield during the week of Aug. 4-10. He could be activated by mid-August.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP James Paxton

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Endy Chavez