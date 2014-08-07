Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The Ken Griffey Jr.-Jay Buhner-Edgar Martinez teams don’t have to worry about any of their offensive marks being eclipsed quite yet, but the 2014 Seattle Mariners are beginning to show signs of offense -- for once.

Wednesday’s 7-3 win over Atlanta saw Seattle put up its highest run total since July 1, and the two-game series with the Braves saw the Mariners score two or more runs in back-to-back games for the first time in more than two weeks.

Left fielder Dustin Ackley (2-for-5 with a home run, an RBI and two runs scored) continues to thrive in the No. 2 hole, while first baseman Logan Morrison brought some punch after seeing his power numbers drop off over the previous month. Both players homered during a four-run third inning that saw Seattle turn a 3-1 deficit into a 5-3 lead.

Ackley has been particularly hot with the bat lately, having hit .360 since the All-Star break. His solo shot Wednesday marked Ackley’s third home run in a span of six games. He had four home runs over his first 95 games of the season heading into last week.

New additions Austin Jackson and Kendrys Morales each provided a hit Wednesday, but most of the damage was done by pre-existing Mariners like Ackley, Morrison and 3B Kyle Seager.

“Since the (deadline) trades, we definitely have a new look and we feel good,” said Seager, who went 3-for-4. “There’s a lot of confidence there. There’s a different level of confidence with the new guys.”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 59-54

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Scott Carroll, 4-6, 4.36 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 8-9, 4.19 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF Michael Saunders is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday. He has been on the disabled list since July 11 with a strained left oblique.

--1B Logan Morrison hit his first home run since July 11 on Wednesday, when he drilled a three-run shot into the right-field seats to give the Mariners a 5-3 lead in the third inning. Morrison hit four home runs in June but has had a bit of a power outage since then.

--LF Dustin Ackley continues his post-All-Star break swoon, and on Wednesday he showed some more power. Ackley’s solo home run highlighted a 2-for-5 day in the 7-3 win over Atlanta while giving him three home runs in a span of six games. Ackley had just four home runs in his first 97 games this season. Since the break, he is hitting .360 (27-for-75).

--2B Robinson Cano had a pair of doubles Wednesday, marking the 43rd time this season that he has had multiple hits in a game. He also extended his hitting streak to eight games, during which he has gone 11-for-29 (.379).

--3B Kyle Seager had three of Seattle’s 11 hits Wednesday. Seager was 1-for-14 in his previous four games before breaking out to go 3-for-4 in the 7-3 win.

--LHP Roenis Elias had a rocky start to the month of July but has since regained his early-season form. He has allowed just one earned run in each of his past three starts. The next step is for Elias to go deeper in games, as he hasn’t gotten through the sixth inning since June 28. Elias is scheduled to start Thursday’s game against the White Sox.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Since the trades, we definitely have a new look and we feel good.” Mariners 3B Kyle Seager on his team’s offense after a win over Atlanta, referring to deadline deals that brought in CF Austin Jackson, DH Kendrys Morales and OF Chris Denofria.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--DH Corey Hart (bruised right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2.

--INF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24. An MRI revealed a deep bone bruise.

--RF Michael Saunders (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11. He was taking batting practice in early August, and began throwing in the outfield during the week of Aug. 4-10. He is scheduled to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 7.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP James Paxton

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Endy Chavez