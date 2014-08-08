Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- On a night when the majority of local sports fans were tuned in to a meaningless preseason game marking the return of the Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, the Mariners quietly kept pace in the AL wild-card race Thursday night.

The Mariners’ 13-3 win over the Chicago White Sox was largely ignored in a city that recently re-discovered its long-lost love for football, but Seattle’s baseball team can take solace in knowing that the sport is still relevant a week into August.

It’s a step in the right direction for a once-proud franchise that has fallen off the local sports map in recent years -- especially after the Seahawks’ first Super Bowl win in February.

In front of 18,740 fans, the Mariners stayed within a half-game of the second wild-card spot by beating the White Sox to extend their winning streak to three games. The offense is beginning to come to life, while Seattle’s pitching rotation could be coming around.

Left-hander Roenis Elias allowed only two hits over 5 2/3 innings of work, and he has now given up two runs or fewer in four consecutive starts. The No. 4 starter has been doing his part lately behind Felix Hernandez, Hisashi Iwakuma and Chris Young, and now the Mariners are trying to figure out whether LHP James Paxton is ready to fill out the rotation after missing most of the first four months with back and lat problems.

Upcoming series against Toronto and Detroit could tell a lot about this year’s Mariners, who are still a long way away from a serious World Series contender but could be good enough to break the franchise’s 13-year postseason draught.

It probably won’t be enough to take the attention away from the Seahawks, especially when the real NFL games count, but at least the Mariners are keeping things interesting.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 60-54

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: White Sox (LHP Jose Quintana, 6-7, 3.04 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 9-6, 2.94 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--UT Willie Bloomquist is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Friday morning. Bloomquist has been on the 15-day disabled list since July 24 with what was being called a knee contusion. The surgery should provide more information about what is ailing Bloomquist and whether he’ll be expected back this season.

--LF Dustin Ackley homered for the second game in a row and the fourth time in seven games, matching the total he had through his first 95 games of the season. Ackley added a two-run single in the sixth and went 2-for-4 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBIs. Since the All-Star break, he is hitting .367.

--2B Robinson Cano recorded his 44th multi-hit game with a single and home run Thursday night while extending his hitting streak to nine games in the process. What made the performance even more impressive was the fact that the White Sox were determined not to let Cano hit. He was intentionally walked twice, including a sixth-inning free pass that loaded the bases. The struggles of DH Kendrys Morales, the cleanup hitter who hits behind Cano, have made it pretty easy for opponents to walk Cano without much danger.

--LHP Roenis Elias put in another solid performance Thursday but was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma afterward. Elias didn’t allow a hit until the fifth inning of Thursday’s game, when White Sox 3B Conor Gillaspie doubled to right field. Elias retired 14 of the first 15 batters he faced, allowing only a walk, before Gillaspie broke up his flirtation with a no-hitter. Elias eventually gave up a two-run homer but earned the victory in a 13-3 blowout over the White Sox. He was optioned to Tacoma to clear a roster spot for a Sunday starter.

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez appears to be the most likely candidate to start Sunday’s game. The spot is available after manager Lloyd McClendon moved RHP Felix Hernandez back one day, and Ramirez’s abbreviated two innings of work at Triple-A Tacoma on Thursday night signaled the possibility that the organization was trying to save his arm for Sunday. RHP Taijuan Walker, also at Triple-A, is also a candidate.

--RF Endy Chavez homered for only the second time this season on Thursday, when he hit a two-run homer in the fourth to give Seattle a 3-0 lead against the Chicago White Sox. Chavez has now matched his 2013 season total for homers; the last time he hit more in a season was 2011, when Chavez homered five times as a Baltimore Oriole.

--SS Brad Miller saw his first action of the season at second base on Thursday, when he replaced Robinson Cano in the seventh inning of a blowout win over the White Sox. Miller played in 13 games at second base last season but had yet to make an appearance at the position in 2014 before Thursday. He had been the Mariners’ starting shortstop, but rookie Chris Taylor seems to have taken that job away from Miller in the past couple weeks.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma has allowed two earned runs or fewer in six of his past seven outings heading into Friday’s scheduled start against the White Sox. Control has been one of Iwakuma’s biggest assets this season, as he has walked just 11 batters all year. In his last start, Iwakuma walked two -- only the third time this season he has issued that many walks in a game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a good night. We’re getting there.” -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, after Seattle stayed a half-game behind Kansas City in the chase for the second wild-card spot.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24. An MRI revealed a deep bone bruise. He is scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Aug. 8. The surgery should provide more information about what is ailing Bloomquist and whether he’ll be expected back this season.

--RF Michael Saunders (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11. He was taking batting practice in early August, and began throwing in the outfield during the week of Aug. 4-10. He began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 7.

--DH Corey Hart (bruised right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP James Paxton

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Endy Chavez