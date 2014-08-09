Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The Mariners will honor another of their past greats on Saturday night, when former manager Lou Piniella is scheduled to be enshrined in the team’s Hall of Fame during a pre-game ceremony.

That Piniella, who earned two AL manager-of-the-year awards but never took the team to the World Series, is the best manager in Mariners history is unquestioned. What’s subject to debate is how long it will take for the club to aptly replace him.

Lloyd McClendon has the 2014 Mariners making a decent run at a wild-card spot, but the jury is still out on how his tenure will go. McClendon is the eighth man to serve as manager since Piniella was traded to Tampa Bay in 2002. (Seattle got OF Randy Winn and minor-league IF Antonio Perez in return.)

Since Piniella’s 2002 team won 93 games, and replacement Bob Melvin matched that total the following year, Seattle has finished higher than fourth in the AL West only twice. The 88 wins recorded by a 2007 team that was managed by both Mike Hargrove and interim manager John McLaren serve as the highest total of the past decade.

McClendon’s team is on current pace to win 85 games, a mark only two non-Piniella teams in franchise history have reached. He seems to be getting the most out of a team that is offensively flawed, and recent deadline deals provide reason for hope that this team could improve on that front.

It’s far too early to judge how the Lloyd McClendon era is going to go in Seattle, but Saturday’s pre-game ceremony has at least opened up the discussion of when someone might challenge Piniella for the title of best manager in Mariners history.

As of this season, the list of successful Seattle managers is one name long. McClendon is hoping to change that.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 61-54

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: White Sox (RHP Hector Noesi, 6-8, 4.97 ERA) at Mariners (LHP James Paxton, 2-0, 2.76 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--UT Willie Bloomquist will miss the rest of the season after undergoing microfracture surgery on his right knee Friday. The injury was originally diagnosed as a knee contusion, but he went in for arthroscopic surgery on Friday, and team doctors discovered more extensive damage to the knee. Bloomquist, 36, will likely need six-to-eight weeks of recovery time before beginning a rehab process.

--LHP Lucas Luetge was recalled by the Mariners on Friday, beginning his fourth stint with the team this season. Luetge was brought up to add another arm to an already-crowded bullpen -- he gives Seattle nine relievers -- after Thursday starter Roenis Elias was optioned to Triple-A Tacoma. Luetge, who has a 5.40 ERA in four appearances with Seattle this season, is likely to be sent back to Tacoma when Sunday’s TBA starter is called up.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma became the Mariners’ third 10-game winner when he pitched seven solid innings in Friday’s 4-1 win over the White Sox. Iwakuma allowed one earned run -- on a Dayan Viciedo homer -- off five hits to join Felix Hernandez and Chris Young as 10-game winners in the Seattle rotation. Iwakuma did not issue a walk, marking the 11th time in 19 starts this season that he has not walked a batter.

--C Mike Zunino hit his 18th home run of the season Friday night, putting him just one home run away from tying the franchise record for homers by a catcher (Miguel Olivo hit 19 in 2011). The 23-year-old Zunino is in his first full season as a major leaguer. He is tied with Cincinnati’s Devin Mesoraco for the most home runs this season by a catcher. Zunino came close to hitting another one later in Friday’s 4-1 win over the White Sox, but his two deep fly balls were both caught on the warning track.

--SS Chris Taylor, a recent Triple-A call-up who made his major league debut last month, continues to shine. He singled in each of first three at-bats Friday, going 3-for-4 for the game, and is now hitting .385 this season.

--2B Robinson Cano extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a leadoff single in the seventh Friday night. He also had his ninth stolen base of the season, a career high.

--LHP James Paxton is scheduled to make his second start since coming off the disabled list when the Mariners host the White Sox on Saturday. Paxton gave up two earned runs in 4 1/3 innings of work his last time out, which marked his first outing since going on the disabled list in early April with a strained back muscle.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We know if we score a few (runs), we have a chance of winning because of our pitching staff and our bullpen. We just keep trying to score a few runs.” -- C Mike Zunino, after Friday’s 4-1 win over the White Sox.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24. An MRI revealed a deep bone bruise. He underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Aug. 8. He will miss the rest of the season after team doctors discovered more extensive damage to the knee. He will likely need six-to-eight weeks of recovery time before beginning a rehab process.

--RF Michael Saunders (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11. He began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 7.

--DH Corey Hart (bruised right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP James Paxton

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

LHP Lucas Luetge

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Endy Chavez