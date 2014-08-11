Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- RHP Erasmo Ramirez has defined the role of spot starter for the Mariners lately.

The 24-year-old has been called up from Triple-A three times since June, and manager Lloyd McClendon has been overly cautious about keeping him out of trouble. He has gone past the fifth inning in only two of his seven starts since June 3, yet Ramirez has held opponents scoreless in four of those starts.

McClendon was especially short in his leash on Sunday afternoon, when Ramirez threw four scoreless innings before getting into a bit of a jam in the fifth. With one out in that inning, Ramirez hit a batter, gave up a single and fell behind in the count to No. 9 hitter Gordon Beckham. With a 2-1 count, McClendon came out of the dugout and pulled Ramirez after just 68 pitches.

Ramirez said he was surprised by the move, but he was not upset by it. He said that he understands McClendon’s motivation is to win games at all costs.

McClendon acknowledged that he’s had a quick hook with Ramirez this season but added that he has a good feel for when the right-hander is wearing down.

“Sometimes you have to manage with your gut,” McClendon said, “and not with numbers.”

True to his role as a spot starter, Ramirez was optioned back to Triple-A Tacoma after the game.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 62-55

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP Drew Hutchison, 8-9, 4.39 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 12-33, 1.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

-- RHP Erasmo Ramirez recorded his fourth shutout start Sunday, but he only got through 4 1/3 innings. Ramirez, who was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma before the game, got into trouble in the fifth and was immediately pulled -- midway through an at-bat. After giving up a hit-by-pitch and a single and falling behind 2-1 in the count to Chicago’s No. 9 hitter, Ramirez was pulled from the game. He was charged with four hits and one walk -- the fourth time in his past six starts that an opponent has failed to score on him. Ramirez was optioned to Triple-A after the game.

--CF Austin Jackson continued his assault on Chicago LHP John Danks on Sunday. Jackson had hits in each of his first two at-bats, raising his career batting average against Danks to .429. He added an RBI single in the seventh for his first four-RBI game since Sept. 6, 2013.

--1B Logan Morrison singled in his first at-bat of Sunday’s game, extending his hitting streak to 11 games. That’s the second-longest of his career. Morrison once had a 13-game hitting streak in 2011. He went 1-for-4 in the 4-2 win over Chicago on Sunday.

--SS Chris Taylor went 2-for-2 on Sunday and has now hit safely in each of his first 12 Major League starts. Only CF James Jones, with hits in 15 consecutive starts, has had a longer streak as a Mariner to begin his career.

--RHP Fernando Rodney pitched for the third consecutive day Sunday, and he looked like he could use a break. He issued hits to the first two batters of the ninth and eventually gave up three hits and a run before striking out Chicago’s Jordan Danks with the bases loaded to earn his 32nd save of the season. Manager Lloyd McClendon said Rodney would not be available for Monday’s game against Toronto.

--RHP Felix Hernandez is having one of his best seasons, and he seems to get better with every start. Over the past 15 starts, he has gone 8-2 with a 1.42 ERA. Hernandez has pitched at least seven innings in each of those starts while giving up two runs or fewer in each as well. He is scheduled to start Monday’s game against Toronto.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought he was out of gas. He’d pitched (three) days ago (for two innings at Triple-A Tacoma), and he elevated pitches that inning. I thought it was time to go to the bullpen.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, on Erasmo Ramirez’s short, but effective outing on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24. An MRI revealed a deep bone bruise. He underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Aug. 8. He will miss the rest of the season after team doctors discovered more extensive damage to the knee. He will likely need six-to-eight weeks of recovery time before beginning a rehab process.

--RF Michael Saunders (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11. He began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 7.

--DH Corey Hart (bruised right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP James Paxton

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

LHP Lucas Luetge

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Endy Chavez