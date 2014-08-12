Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The Seattle Mariners piled on the offense in the sixth inning of Monday night’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays, which seemed a bit like overkill considering who was on the mound for Seattle.

Right-hander Felix Hernandez, who has had far too many tough-luck no-decisions because of poor run support over the years, didn’t need a lot of offense in his latest start -- but he got it. Seattle’s 11-1 win over Toronto saw the Mariners score as many runs as they had scored in his previous five starts combined.

Despite the offensive explosion, Hernandez was at his best in a pivotal game between American League wild-card contenders. He allowed just one run off three hits in seven innings of work while improving to 13-3 on the season and lowering his league-best ERA to 1.95.

Hernandez ran his streak of seven-innings-or-more/two-runs-or-fewer to 16 consecutive games, a major league record, and now he’s chasing another piece of history. Only three AL pitchers since the 1973 introduction of the designated hitter -- Ron Guidry’s 1.74 in 1978, Roger Clemens’ 1.93 and Pedro Martinez’s 1.74 in 2000 -- have posted season ERAs below 2.00.

Toronto’s Tony Bautista, who accounted for the lone run of Monday’s game with a solo home run in the fourth, said Hernandez is pitching as well as ever.

“He‘s, by far, one of the top three pitchers in the game,” Bautista said. “It’s hard to say whether he’s pitching better this year than he has because he’s always been really good.”

Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said he’s “running out of words” to describe Hernandez this season, and the 16-consecutive-start streak is worth talking about.

“Nobody else has done it,” McClendon said. “And I don’t think anybody will come close. It’s pretty impressive.”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 63-55

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Blue Jays (LHP J.A. Happ, 8-6, 4.09 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Chris Young, 10-6, 3.27 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--OF James Jones was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma before Monday’s game to take the roster spot that became available when Sunday’s starter, RHP Erasmo Ramirez, was sent down after the game. Jones came on as a pinch hitter in the seventh inning and went 0-for-1.

--RHP Fernando Rodney was not available to pitch Monday night. The Mariners’ closer had pitched on three consecutive nights, and he wasn’t in the bullpen -- not that Seattle needed him during an 11-1 win over Toronto.

--SS Brad Miller got a rare start Monday, when he had one of his better offensive games. Miller, who lost his starting job to rookie Chris Taylor, went 1-for-2 and drove in a pair of runs in the 11-1 win over Toronto.

--C Mike Zunino has now hit in five consecutive games after going 2-for-3 on Monday night. He drove in two runs and scored twice in the 11-1 win over Toronto.

--1B Logan Morrison extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a third-inning single Monday.

--RHP Felix Hernandez allowed three hits and one run over seven innings, marking his major league-record 16th consecutive start of at least seven innings while allowing two runs or fewer Monday night.

--2B Robinson Cano had two extra-base hits in the sixth inning of Monday’s 11-1 win, driving in a pair of runs with a solo homer and a double as Seattle sent 11 batters to the plate. Cano has now had multiple hits in 45 games this season.

--RHP Chris Young has been one of the key beneficiaries to an improved Mariners offense. Seattle has scored 22 runs over his past four starts, a huge improvement over the one total run the Mariners scored in back-to-back losing starts earlier in July. Young has already won 10 games this season and could be a leading candidate for the league’s Comeback Player of the Year award as he heads into his Tuesday scheduled start against Toronto.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m running out of words for Felix. I thought he stepped up and gave us a great performance.” -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, of RHP Felix Hernandez, who allowed three hits and one run over seven innings Monday, marking his major league-record 16th consecutive start of at least seven innings while allowing two runs or fewer.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--INF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24. An MRI revealed a deep bone bruise. He underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Aug. 8. He will miss the rest of the season after team doctors discovered more extensive damage to the knee. He will likely need six-to-eight weeks of recovery time before beginning a rehab process.

--RF Michael Saunders (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11. He began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 7.

--DH Corey Hart (bruised right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP James Paxton

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Endy Chavez

OF James Jones