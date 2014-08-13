Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The one thing missing from the Mariners lineup since Seattle made three additions to the offense in late July was a power-hitting cleanup hitter, especially after the start designated hitter Kendrys Morales had upon his return to the team.

The veteran slugger finally ended his power outage Tuesday night, when he hit a solo home run in the sixth inning -- his second home run of the season and his first in 64 at-bats since being acquired by the Mariners.

Anyone expecting the home run to ignite a power surge in Morales’ bat is probably stuck in the recent past, but it’s a good start. The 31-year-old designated hitter was beginning to look like he might not have any power left in his bat after going 10-for-61 with a .221 OPS through his first 16 games as a reborn Mariner. He went 2-for-4 with a home run and a double in Tuesday night’s 6-3 win over Toronto.

Morales sat out the first half of the season after offseason contract offers fell short of his requirements. The Twins finally signed Morales after the June draft, thereby eliminating the first-round compensation that teams would have had to give the Mariners if he’d been signed earlier in the season, and the veteran put up paltry offensive numbers (.234 batting average, 18 RBIs) in 39 games with Minnesota.

The Mariners’ spin at the time of the trade was that Morales, having missed spring training, was finding his hitting stroke in Minnesota and arrived in Seattle with April-like readiness. But he got off to a slow start and never really found his power -- until Tuesday night.

Seattle’s offense has inarguably gotten better since Morales, center fielder Austin Jackson and platoon outfielder Chris Denorfia were acquired near the deadline -- the promotion of rookie shortstop Chris Taylor, the unexpected emergence of leftfielder Dustin Ackley and first baseman Logan Morrison’s recent 13-game hitting streak have been huge factors as well -- but the Mariners are going to need Morales’ bat if they’re going to stay in the postseason hunt.

Tuesday night was a step in the right direction.

“That was good to see,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. “He and (hitting coach Howard Johnson) have been working extremely hard, and (Tuesday night) it paid off.”

Morales was just happy to contribute.

“I want to perform when the team needs me,” he said through an interpreter, “but I haven’t put any additional pressure on myself.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 64-55

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Blue Jays (RHP R.A. Dickey, 9-11, 3.99 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 10-6, 2.86 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Felix Hernandez has thrived on five days rest this season (6-0, 1.60 ERA in 10 starts) but he will not get an extra day of rest before his next outing. Hernandez, who pitched Monday night, is scheduled to start Saturday’s game against Detroit and LHP David Price. Hernandez should be alright, as he’s not bad on four days rest, either (6-3, 2.29 ERA).

--RF Michael Saunders (strained oblique) is taking a few days off from his rehab assignment to be with his expecting wife in Colorado. Saunders could be close to returning to the Mariners when his rehab assignment resumes.

--1B Logan Morrison matched his career high with a 13-game hitting streak with a third-inning single Tuesday. Morrison was batting eighth in the lineup for the first time all season, but his offensive success didn’t change. Morrison added a fifth-inning double and went 2-for-3 to raise his season batting average to .230. Morrison was hitting .201 when his hitting streak began.

--DH Kendrys Morales hit his first home run as a Mariner -- this time around -- with a solo shot in Tuesday’s sixth inning. Morales, who hit 23 with Seattle last season, came over in a July trade with Minnesota but went 63 at-bats without a home run before his Tuesday solo shot. Morales now has two home runs in 56 games with the Twins and Mariners this season.

--RHP Brandon Maurer suffered his worst 2014 outing as a reliever on Tuesday, when he gave up hits to the only three batters he faced in a near-disastrous eighth inning. Maurer, who had allowed only one earned run and 11 hits over 21 innings since returning from Triple-A as a converted reliever, was charged with two earned runs and three hits without retiring a single batter. LHP Joe Beimel replaced Maurer and controlled the damage by getting a sacrifice fly and popout to end the eighth inning.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma has allowed two runs or fewer in seven of his past eight starts, dating back to July 1. He has a 5-2 record and 2.04 ERA in that span and hasn’t allowed more than two walks in a game all season. Iwakuma is scheduled to start Wednesday’s game against Toronto.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s been a hell of a ride thus far.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon, after the Mariners improved to 7-1 on the current homestand and moved into a virtual tie with the Tigers in the race for the final American League wild-card spot.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Michael Saunders (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11. He began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 7. He took a few days off from his rehab assignment as of Aug. 12 to be with his expecting wife in Colorado. Saunders could be close to returning to the Mariners when his rehab assignment resumes.

--INF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24. An MRI revealed a deep bone bruise. He underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Aug. 8. He will miss the rest of the season after team doctors discovered more extensive damage to the knee. He will likely need six-to-eight weeks of recovery time before beginning a rehab process.

--DH Corey Hart (bruised right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP James Paxton

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Endy Chavez

OF James Jones