Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

DETROIT -- Austin Jackson just needed to get back to his normal routine to feel comfortable with the Seattle Mariners.

Jackson found out that he’d been dealt by the Detroit Tigers at the trade deadline under unusual circumstances. Rajai Davis trotted out to center field to replace him during the middle of an inning. After the game, Jackson flew to Baltimore to join his new team, then had to get acclimated to West Coast time when the Mariners returned home.

“The first couple of days in Seattle, the main adjustment was to catch up on some sleep,” said Jackson, who is batting .226 with six runs scored and five RBIs in 13 games with Seattle.

“Trying to get my schedule right, that was the toughest part but it was an easy transition. It was a good welcome. They were pumped up to have me. They were coming up and hugging me and that just makes you feel good. They’re excited about it and this is a good team, a young team with a lot of talent.”

Jackson returned to his former home Friday, going 0-for-5 in his first game as a visiting player at Comerica Park. He still had a memorable moment, getting a standing ovation when he led off the game.

“That’s a special moment for me right there,” he said. “Obviously, this is where I started. It’s good to get that appreciation from the fans.”

Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon expects Jackson’s bat to perk up down the stretch.

“He’s fitting in,” McClendon said.

“Any time you’re on a new club, there’s a transition period. He’s played a pretty darn good center field and he’s started to swing the bat the way he’s capable of swinging it. Being a right-handed bat, it helps quite a bit because it gives us more balance in the lineup, particularly the leadoff spot.”

Jackson’s defense makes Seattle’s pitching staff even more imposing. The Mariners used three center fielders before the trade, mostly rookie James Jones.

Not only can Jackson cover a lot of ground, he can draw upon his past experiences to position himself. He’s also found that Safeco Park is not as tricky as Detroit’s Comerica Park, which stretches 420 feet from home to the center field wall and also has an angled scoreboard in right center.

“If you look at the dimensions of Safeco, there’s nothing that really stands out, as opposed to Comerica, where you see the 420 and that’s a big dimension,” Jackson said. “The ball doesn’t travel as well (in Safeco). Balls that are hit really well tend to just hang up there, so you have a little more time to get under them and try to make the catch.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 66-55

STREAK: Won five

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 12-3, 1.95 ERA) at Tigers (LHP David Price, 11-8, 3.21 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Felix Hernandez looks to extend his major-league record streak of 16 consecutive starts of two earned runs or less and at least seven innings pitched when he faces Detroit on Saturday night. In his most recent outing on Monday, Hernandez held Toronto to one run on three hits in seven innings with striking out eight. He leads the American League with a 1.95 ERA and will have to remain sharp with 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner David Price making his Detroit home debut. Hernandez has traditionally given the Tigers fits, sporting a 9-2 record and 2.51 ERA against them in 13 career starts, including a 5-1 mark and 3.00 ERA in seven starts at Comerica Park.

--2B Robinson Cano had a solo home run and scored another run on Friday but left the game in the eighth inning after fouling a ball off his foot. Manager Lloyd McClendon does not expect Cano to miss any time. Cano, second in the America League with a .330 batting average, has only missed five games this season. The homer was his 11th of the season.

--RF Michael Saunders resumed his rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Friday, serving as the designated hitter. Saunders, who is on the 15-day disabled list with a strained left oblique, began the rehab assignment on Aug. 7 but missed two games due to paternity leave. Saunders is expected to be activated during the current nine-day road trip.

--LHP James Paxton remained unbeaten in nine career starts by holding Detroit to one run on five hits in six innings on Friday. Paxton had trouble locating his breaking pitches, but his fastball was sharp. He is 6-0 in nine career starts and has not given up more than six hits in any of them.

--1B Logan Morrison continued his offensive surge with two hits, two runs scored and an RBI. Morrison has scored nine runs and driven in six over the last 10 games. He had a 13-game hitting streak snapped on Wednesday. Morrison has solidified a position that has been in flux in recent seasons.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “The defense made some amazing plays and that helps. I feel pretty confident in my fastball that when I‘m scuffling like that, I can still get the job done.” -- LHP James Paxton, whose off-speed pitches weren’t sharp in a win over Detroit on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Michael Saunders (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11. He began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 7. He took a few days off from his rehab assignment as of Aug. 12 to be with his expecting wife in Colorado. Saunders resumed his rehab assignment on Aug. 15.

--INF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24. An MRI revealed a deep bone bruise. He underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right knee Aug. 8. He will miss the rest of the season after team doctors discovered more extensive damage to the knee. He will likely need six-to-eight weeks of recovery time before beginning a rehab process.

--DH Corey Hart (bruised right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP James Paxton

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Endy Chavez

OF James Jones