Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Seattle Mariners left-hander Roenis Elias was sent to Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 7 to stay sharp, but that didn’t prove to be the case upon his return to the majors Monday night.

Elias (9-10) started but went just four innings to take a 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. While he allowed three hits, one run and struck out four, he walked a career-high six. It took him 90 pitches to get through his outing, just 48 of them strikes.

“He just didn’t have his command,” manager Lloyd McLendon said.

Elias pitched five no-hit innings in his lone Triple-A start, and was 2-1 with a 2.08 ERA over four major league starts before Monday. Despite his struggles against the Phillies, he managed to keep the damage to a minimum, twice working out of bases-loaded jams, but overall he wasn’t pleased.

“I was erratic with my fastball,” he said. “I felt good physically, but it just wasn’t my day.”

He remained unbowed, however.

“I’ll go after it in my next outing,” he said. “It will be better. I feel strong. I feel good.”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 67-57

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (Hisashi Iwakuma 11-6, 2.72 ERA) at Phillies (A.J. Burnett 6-13, 4.35 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma allowed five hits in 6 2/3 shutout innings to beat Toronto in his last start. He is 6-2 with a 1.83 ERA over his last nine starts, 3-1 with a 1.27 ERA over his last four. He leads the AL with an average of 0.78 walks over nine innings, and is second with a 9.33 strikeout-to-walk ratio. He has never faced the Phillies.

--LHP Roenis Elias lasted just four innings Monday against Philadelphia and fought his control the whole time en route to the loss. Elias, recalled earlier in the day from Triple-A Tacoma after a short stint in the minors, struck out four and walked a career-high six while firing just 48 strikes among his 90 pitches. He allowed just one run on three hits, however, as the Phillies twice left the bases loaded against him.

--2B Robinson Cano went 0-for-4 Monday against Philadelphia, ending his hitting streak at four games. Cano, second in the AL in batting (.329), struck out on three pitches -- all sliders -- against reliever Ken Giles with runners at second and third in the eighth, just the second time Cano has fanned in his last 17 games, a span of 70 plate appearances.

--LF Dustin Ackley went 3-for-4 Monday against Philadelphia, equaling a career high for hits he has achieved on nine occasions, the last time on Aug. 2 at Baltimore. He is batting .314 in 29 games since the All-Star break.

--OF James Jones was sent to Triple-A Tacoma to make room on the roster for RHP Roenis Elias. Jones batted .256 in 83 games for Seattle, after hitting .296 in 28 games for Tacoma earlier this season.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Give him credit -- he pitched well. We got ourselves out a lot.” -- Seattle 2B Robinson Cano, who went hitless in four at-bats, talking about Phillies RHP Jerome Williams.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Michael Saunders (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11. He began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 7. He took a few days off when his wife gave birth in Colorado, then resumed his rehab assignment Aug. 15.

--INF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 8.

--DH Corey Hart (bruised right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP James Paxton

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Endy Chavez