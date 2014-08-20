Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Hisashi Iwakuma spent 11 years pitching in Japan. He also was part of a bronze-medal-winning team at the 2004 Olympics.

All of that savvy was on display Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when Iwakuma, in his third major league season, went eight shutout innings and earned a 5-2 victory, his third straight. Iwakuma, who struck out a season-high 11 without walking a batter, extended his scoreless-innings streak to 17 2/3. He has yet to allow a run in three interleague starts, a span of 22 innings.

“I felt like everything was working today,” he said through an interpreter.

So too did the Phillies.

“He’s a pitcher we haven’t seen before,” Philadelphia manager Ryne Sandberg said. “He was a master mixing up his pitches.”

Iwakuma, who was surprised to learn he fanned 11, also retired the last 11 hitters he faced. Manager Lloyd McClendon nonetheless turned to his bullpen in the ninth, which allowed two runs before closer Fernando Rodney fanned Cody Asche with two men aboard to end the game.

Iwakuma is also 7-2 with a 1.63 ERA in his last 10 starts, and has 65 strikeouts and four walks in that span.

“I’ve been having good, quality starts,” he said, “so I want to keep my strict routine just the way it is and kind of go from here, on for another two months.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-57

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP James Paxton 3-0, 2.20 ERA) at Phillies (LHP Cole Hamels 6-6, 2.44 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP James Paxton beat Detroit in his last start, going six innings and allowing one run on five hits, while striking out two and walking one. He is 6-0 over nine starts in his major league career, now in its second season. He will be facing the Phillies for the first time.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma went eight shutout innings to win his third straight start Tuesday against Philadelphia, in the process extending his scoreless-innings streak to 17 2/3. Mixing four pitches to good effect, Iwakuma (12-6) struck out a season-high 11 without walking a batter, and has yet to be scored upon in three career interleague starts on the road, a span of 22 innings. Afterward, he said he wants to “keep my strict routine just the way it is and kind of go from here, on for another two months.”

--3B Kyle Seager went 1-for-5 with his 19th homer of the season Tuesday against the Phillies, extending his hitting streak to three games. Seager, hitting .333 during his stretch, is also batting at a .314 clip over his last 49 games.

--LF Dustin Ackley went 1-for-3 and walked twice Tuesday against Philadelphia. He is batting .314 in 30 games since the All-Star break.

--RHP Fernando Rodney struck out Philadelphia’s Cody Asche to earn his 36th save in 39 opportunities Tuesday night. Rodney, second in the American League in saves, has converted 25 of 26 since May 22, including his last nine.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s not how I would want to close it out. Those things happen. A very dangerous ballpark. That club can be dangerous. They have a lot of guys who can hit it out of the ballpark.” -- Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon after a 5-2 win over Philadelphia on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Michael Saunders (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11. He began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 7. He took a few days off when his wife gave birth in Colorado, then resumed his rehab assignment Aug. 15.

--INF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 8.

--DH Corey Hart (bruised right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP James Paxton

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Endy Chavez