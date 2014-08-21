Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

PHILADELPHIA -- Seattle Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon knocked on his desk and smiled.

His team just got done allowing three unearned runs in a 4-3 eye sore of a loss to the last-place Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park.

McClendon’s Mariners (68-58) are smelling their first playoff berth since 2001. They entered Wednesday a season-high-tying 11 games over .500 and tied with the Detroit Tigers for the American League’s second wild-card spot.

On Wednesday, though, they didn’t look like a playoff team, sloppily losing for just the fifth time in the last 17 games.

“To be honest with you, we’ve been pretty (darn) good,” McClendon said. “That’s the first one we’ve had all year like that. A lot of things just didn’t go right. Knock on wood, it’s OK.”

After taking two of three games from their wild-card competition Tigers, the Mariners lost two of three games to the Phillies.

McClendon didn’t seem worried.

“Some days, the stars just aren’t lined up for you,” he said. “It’s the way it goes.”

Right fielder Logan Morrison knows every game is important at this stage.

”We needed this game just like we need every game,“ Morrison said. ”We get an off day, forget about it, go out and get (the Boston Red Sox). But when the opportunity’s there, you’ve got to take advantage of it and we didn’t do that today.

“We know where we’re at in the race. Good teams don’t do that, playoff teams don’t do that, so we’ve got to come out and be better, and we have been and we will.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 68-58

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 13-4, 1.99 ERA) at Red Sox (RHP Joe Kelly, 2-3, 4.67 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Felix Hernandez is scheduled to start Friday night against the Red Sox at Fenway Park. The Cy Young candidate set a major league record of 16 consecutive starts allowing two or fewer runs in seven or more innings. The streak was snapped his last outing when he threw five innings of two-run ball in a loss to the Tigers on Aug. 16.

--LHP James Paxton, Wednesday’s starter, pitched four innings and allowed four runs (one earned) in the Mariners’ 4-3 loss to the Phillies. Paxton hurt himself with a costly throwing error to first base in the fourth inning that led to three unearned runs. “It came down to me making that throw to first base,” Paxton said. “That can’t happen.” The loss was Paxton’s first of his major league career. Entering Wednesday, he was 6-0 with a 1.88 ERA in his first nine career starts dating back to last season.

--OF Logan Morrison went 2-for-4 with a double, run scored and RBI in the Mariners’ 4-3 loss to the Phillies on Wednesday. Morrison is hitting .329 (23-for-70) over his last 20 games with five doubles and eight RBIs. He’s also had at least one hit in 19 of those 20 games and the Mariners are 14-6 over that stretch. “We needed this game just like we need every game,” Morrison said after the Mariners’ loss. “We get an off day, forget about it, go out and get Boston.”

--2B Robinson Cano went 2-for-5 in the Mariners’ loss to the Phillies on Wednesday. It marked Cano’s 48th multi-hit game of the season. The first-year Mariner is hitting .329 on the season, second-best in the major leagues to only Houston’s Jose Altuve.

QUOTE OF NOTE: “I feel like we gave the game away. We had opportunities early, errors, passed ball, wild pitches, whatever they were. Gave them four runs, I felt like. They’ve got a good back end of the bullpen and they did their job today.” -- Mariners 1B Logan Morrison after a loss to Philadelphia on Wednesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Michael Saunders (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11. He began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 7. He took a few days off when his wife gave birth in Colorado, then resumed his rehab assignment Aug. 15.

--INF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 8.

--DH Corey Hart (bruised right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP James Paxton

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Endy Chavez