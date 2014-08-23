Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- If the Seattle Mariners are in fact going to go back to the postseason for the first time since 2001, they might want to harken back to a night in Boston in late August as a key.

On the day manager Lloyd McClendon declared the stretch run officially on, his team rallied for five two-out runs off Koji Uehara and pulled out a 5-3 win on Friday to move back into the second wild card spot.

“That’s a good way to start (the stretch). I would say the horse race is on,” McClendon said.

“That’s a big win. Obviously that’s a two-game swing for us. We’ll see what happens tomorrow.”

The rally took Felix Hernandez off the hook and snapped a nine-game Fenway Park losing streak for the Mariners. It also gave them 12 wins in their last 16 games.

“It’s huge for us, man,” Hernandez said. “We needed this one. That was huge.”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 69-58

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Chris Young, 12-6, 3.07) at Red Sox (RHP Brandon Workman, 1-7, 4.26)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Felix Hernandez cleared the 200-strikeout mark for the sixth straight season on Friday night, making him the first Seattle pitcher ever to do that. He is now one short of Randy Johnson’s club record of seven 200-strikeout seasons. But he gave up a three-run homer to Boston’s Yoenis Cespedes in the sixth inning and stood to suffer the loss before his teammates rallied for five runs in the ninth for the win. Hernandez is 0-2 with five no-decisions in his last seven road starts and, as has often been the case in his career, he’s been a victim of non-support. Hernandez snapped a streak of 17 straight starts allowing two runs or fewer, the second-longest such streak in the last 100 years.

--LF Dustin Ackley, who was given a day off in Wednesday’s series finale in Philadelphia, giving him two days of rest, was back in the lineup on Friday night. He dropped the winning two-run single into short left field in the ninth inning. He then scored from first on Robinson Cano’s single on a 3-2 pitch with Ackley on the move. The winning hit was the third of his career in the ninth inning or later.

--RF Endy Chavez drew an 11-pitch walk to keep the ninth-inning rally going, his third walk of the game -- the first time in his 1,131-game career he walked three times in a game. “I thought Chavez’s at-bat was just a tremendous at-bat,” said manager Lloyd McClendon. “He really battled, fouled off some great pitches, eventually walked.” Chavez also had a single, and it was his first time reaching base four times in a game since 2012. He is a .360 lifetime hitter against the Red Sox.

--2B Robinson Cano, a .306 lifetime hitter against Boston after a 2-for-5 night, says he’s thrilled to be joining the MLB team for the series against the Japanese All-Stars in Japan in November. “I had a great experience in 2011 when I went to Taiwan,” he said Friday. “Those are great experiences that as a player you want to have. I have the chance to be able to end my career here in the United States and hopefully nothing happens, but those are things I want to do because I had a lot of fun with a bunch of great guys.”

--RHP Chris Young, who has had an outstanding comeback season after missing all of 2013, goes for his career-high 13th victory when he faces the Red Sox in Game 2 of the series in Boston on Saturday. Young hasn’t lost since July 13, going 4-0 in six starts since. He has allowed one earned runs in his last two starts.

--CF Michael Saunders, on a rehab assignment as he gets over an oblique strain, is out sick as he tries to continue his march back. “He’s got flu-like symptoms,” manager Lloyd McClendon said on Friday. “He will not play for two or three [more] days. He’s been dehydrated.” It is the second rehab interruption for Saunders, who also had paternity leave last month.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That’s a good way to start. I would say the horse race is on.” -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon after his team rallied for a victory over Boston on Friday as the hunt for a playoff berth continues.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Michael Saunders (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11. He began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 7. He took a few days off when his wife gave birth in Colorado, then resumed his rehab assignment Aug. 15. He was out sick Aug. 22 as he tries to continue his march back. On Aug. 22, manager Lloyd McClendon said he was dehydrated and would not play for a few days.

--INF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 8.

--DH Corey Hart (bruised right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2.

