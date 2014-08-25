Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

BOSTON -- Midway through the third inning Sunday, Robinson Cano walked off the field at Fenway Park complaining of dizziness.

Turns out, Cano was only sick, not injured.

“I just feel like I have the flu,” Cano said after the Mariners’ 8-6 victory and first-ever three-game sweep of the Red Sox at Fenway Park. “I got dizzy out there. I feel a little bit better now. Hopefully, I should be OK for tomorrow.”

First baseman Logan Morrison missed Saturday’s game because of an illness but was able to play Sunday.

The Mariners believe Cano could return to the lineup Monday when they open a series against the Texas Rangers at Safeco Field.

The Red Sox were batting in the third inning when Cano left his second base position and gestured to Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, who met him midway across the infield and walked him to the dugout.

“Robbie had a little viral thing that Morrison had,” McClendon said. “That seemed like it was just a 24-hour bug, so hopefully he’s OK tomorrow.”

The Mariners, who are vying for a wild-card berth in the American League, can ill afford to lose Cano, who is second in the league with a .326 batting average. Cano also has 11 homers and 70 RBIs, numbers that make him a candidate for the AL Most Valuable Player award.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-58

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Miles Mikolas, 1-5, 7.48 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 9-10, 4.09 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma can’t solve the Red Sox. Iwakuma allowed a season-high-tying five runs on six hits in a season-low 2 1/3 innings during the Mariners’ 8-6 win at Boston on Saturday. He struck out one and walked one. Iwakuma was riding a 17 2/3-inning scoreless streak entering the game and had allowed only two runs over his previous four starts, but he gave up three runs in the first Sunday. Iwakuma’s only other career appearance against Boston came June 25, when he gave up five runs on eight hits in four innings. “I couldn’t find a good rhythm on the mound,” Iwakuma said through a translator. “I was able to throw strikes, but I wasn’t able to execute when I needed to, and that kind of cost me today.”

--LF Dustin Ackley tore it up against the Boston Red Sox. He capped a seven-run fourth inning with a three-run homer Saturday, then added three hits -- including a double and a triple -- and scored three runs Sunday to lead the Mariners to an 8-6 win. He is 13-for-25 in six games against Boston this season.

--1B Logan Morrison stretched his hitting streak to eight games with a 2-for-4 performance against Boston on Sunday. Morrison is batting .367 (11-for-30) over that stretch.

--2B Robinson Cano left Sunday afternoon’s game against Boston in the bottom of the third inning with dizziness, and manager Lloyd McClendon said it likely is just a 24-hour stomach bug. Cano reached on a fielder’s choice in the first inning and flied out in the top of the third before walking off the field during the bottom of the third. He was replaced by Brad Miller.

--LHP Roenis Elias (9-10) will make his 25th start of the season Monday when the Mariners open a three-game series against American League-West foe Texas. Elias lost Aug. 18 when he surrendered one run on three hits in four innings against Philadelphia.

--DH Corey Hart went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Sunday in his second rehab game for Triple-A Tacoma. Hart went 0-for-3 Saturday. He landed on the disabled list Aug. 2 due to a bruised right knee.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a good place to hit, especially for a lefty. You got that wall over there. It’s a good spot to hit, and we made the most of it today.” -- 2B Dustin Ackley, on playing at Fenway Park. Seattle swept the three-game series, and Ackley 5-for-13 with six RBIs.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Robinson Cano (dizziness) left the Aug. 24 game. He is day-to-day.

--RF Michael Saunders (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11. He began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 7. He took a few days off when his wife gave birth in Colorado, then resumed his rehab assignment Aug. 15. He was out sick Aug. 22, and manager Lloyd McClendon said Saunders was dehydrated and would not play for a few days.

--INF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 8.

--DH Corey Hart (bruised right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP James Paxton

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Endy Chavez