Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Lloyd McClendon’s habit of shuffling his rotation to match up his best arms with playoff contenders continued Monday.

The Seattle Mariners manager pushed Felix Hernandez’s next start back two days -- from Wednesday to Friday.

Rather than throwing Hernandez in Wednesday’s series finale against the struggling Texas Rangers, the right-hander will get two extra days of rest -- Seattle has Thursday off -- before taking the mound Friday in the first game of a series against the Washington Nationals.

McClendon has tried to cut back on his ace’s innings, and he weighed pitching matchups since before the All-Star break, but his latest move might have the longest-lasting implications. It just so happens that Hernandez’s revised five-day rotation would put him in position to be available for the Tuesday after the regular season -- meaning he could pitch the one-game wild-card matchup.

The biggest factor in moving Hernandez back is to provide some kind of in-season maintenance on an arm that has already thrown 191 innings this season. McClendon has been proactive in carefully monitoring Hernandez’s pitch counts and giving him extra days of rest on several occasions.

Friday would mark the 14th time this season that Hernandez starts on more than the typical four days of rest. He owns a 6-0 record and 1.83 ERA in 11 starts on five days rest and a 1-0 record and 1.38 ERA in two starts on six days or more of rest.

The Mariners have yet to name a Wednesday starter, but Triple-A Tacoma right-hander Erasmo Ramirez appears to be a likely candidate. He has already started 13 times over four stints with Seattle this season. Twice over the past five weeks, he was recalled for spot starts and sent back to the minors immediately after.

Ramirez’s scheduled Tuesday start for Tacoma easily could be scratched to accommodate a start in Seattle the following afternoon.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 71-59

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 3-9, 5.13 ERA) at Mariners (LHP James Paxton, 3-1, 2.20 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Felix Hernandez has had his upcoming start moved back from Wednesday to Friday, giving him two extra days of rest (the Mariners have Thursday off) while pitting him against the red-hot Washington Nationals in the first game of the weekend series. It will be the third time this season that Hernandez gets at least six days between starts; he is 1-0 with a 1.38 ERA in his previous two.

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez is scheduled to start Tuesday for Triple-A Tacoma, but he appears to be a good candidate to be promoted for Wednesday’s start against the Rangers. Ramirez is 1-5 with a 4.06 ERA in 13 starts with the Mariners this season. He held opponents scoreless in four of his past six starts with Seattle.

--2B Robinson Cano was in the lineup Monday, one day after coming out of a game with flu-like symptoms. Cano went 1-for-4 in Seattle’s 2-0 loss to Texas.

--LHP Roenis Elias had another brief outing Monday, despite allowing just one run. Elias needed 101 pitches to get through five innings. He left with Seattle trailing 1-0, having allowed three hits and four walks while striking out six. Elias has not made it through the sixth inning of a game since June 28.

--1B Logan Morrison had two of Seattle’s four hits Monday night, when he extended his hitting streak to nine games. Morrison has hits in 22 of his past 23 games and is batting .375 since July 29.

--LHP James Paxton is coming off his first career loss, a 4-3 defeat at Philadelphia that saw the Mariners give up three unearned runs. Paxton had a hand in the defensive woes, committing a costly throwing error and throwing a wild pitch during the Phillies’ three-run fourth inning. Paxton (3-1) has not given up more than one earned run in any of his past three starts. The 25-year-old rookie is scheduled to start against Texas on Tuesday night.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I‘m sure the world’s probably caving in right now, but we’ll be all right tomorrow. If you look at the numbers, you’d think we ought to dominate this team, but it doesn’t work out that way. You have to play the game. The Texas Rangers played a better game than we did tonight.” -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, after the Rangers’ 2-0 win at Seattle on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--2B Robinson Cano (dizziness) left the Aug. 24 game. He was back in the lineup Aug. 25.

--RF Michael Saunders (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11. He began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 7. He took a few days off when his wife gave birth in Colorado, then resumed his rehab assignment Aug. 15. He was out sick Aug. 22, and manager Lloyd McClendon said Saunders was dehydrated and would not play for a few days.

--INF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 8.

--DH Corey Hart (bruised right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP James Paxton

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Endy Chavez