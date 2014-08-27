Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The uncertain future of Seattle Mariners general manager Jack Zdurinecik was a factor in his aggressive pursuits of offense at the trade deadline, and those moves have proven to be so successful that he was rewarded with a multi-year extension on Tuesday.

The news was met with mixed reviews locally, with some fans believing that the extension was a knee-jerk reaction to the Mariners’ recent run of success, but Zduriencik has done more than enough during his tenure to warrant a longer run in Seattle.

Zduriencik’s legacy heading into the 2014 season included several botched signings and trades, resulting in players like Chone Figgins, Justin Smoak (for Cliff Lee) and Jesus Montero (for promising young starter Michael Pineda), as well as the rebuilding of one of the most talent-poor minor league systems in baseball. The emergence of Zduriencik additions like starter Hisashi Iwakuma, left fielder Dustin Ackley and All-Star third baseman Kyle Seager has put a new spin on Zduriencik’s tenure, while 2014 moves to add second baseman Robinson Cano and veteran pitcher Chris Young, as well as deadline acquisitions Austin Jackson, Kendrys Morales and Chris Denorfia, have worked out for the better.

Seattle’s future looks a lot brighter, and the Mariners rewarded Zduriencik with a multi-year extension.

“Since Jack took over after the 2008 season, we have been building toward our ultimate goal, which is to win the World Series,” new team president Kevin Mather said in a press release. “We believe, with the efforts of Jack and his staff, we are now well-positioned as an organization to be a contender for many years to come.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 72-59

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Rangers (RHP Colby Lewis, 8-11, 5.54 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Erasmo Ramirez, 1-5, 4.06 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RF Chris Denorfia was a late scratch for Tuesday’s game against Texas due to neck stiffness. RF Endy Chavez replaced him in the starting lineup.

--LHP James Paxton threw a season-high 118 pitches over 6 2/3 scoreless innings, allowing just six hits along the way. The rookie lowered his season ERA to 1.83 over seven starts. Since making his major league debut last September, Paxton has now gone 7-1 with a 1.71 ERA over 11 starts.

--1B Logan Morrison went 0-for-3 Tuesday night, snapping his nine-game hitting streak.

--2B Robinson Cano hit a solo home run in his first at-bat Tuesday night, which is significant because it marked only the third time this season that he has homered without anyone on base. Nine of Cano’s 12 homers have driven in at least two runs. He went 1-for-3 in the 5-0 win over Texas.

--C Jesus Sucre took a foul ball off the bat of the Rangers’ Robinson Chirinos off his mask in Tuesday’s seventh inning, leaving him in a seated position in the first for more than a minute while a Seattle trainer and manager Lloyd McClendon checked him out. Sucre stayed in the game. The foul ball struck the part of his mask covering his forehead.

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez is scheduled to start Wednesday’s start against the Rangers. Ramirez, who will be recalled from Triple-A Tacoma, has gone 1-5 with a 4.06 ERA in 13 starts with the Mariners this season. He has held opponents scoreless in four of his past six starts with Seattle. Wednesday would mark the third time in just over a month that he has been called up to make a start; the past two times, he was returned to Triple-A following the game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a lot of fun. We’re playing some important baseball games now, and it’s great to be a part of it.” -- Mariners LHP James Paxton after a win over Texas on Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Chris Denorfia (neck stiffness) was a late scratch Aug. 26.

--RF Michael Saunders (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11. He began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 7. He took a few days off when his wife gave birth in Colorado, then resumed his rehab assignment Aug. 15. He was out sick Aug. 22, and manager Lloyd McClendon said Saunders was dehydrated and would not play for a few days.

--INF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 8.

--DH Corey Hart (bruised right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 23.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP James Paxton

LHP Roenis Elias

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Endy Chavez