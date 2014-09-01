Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE - The Sept. 1 callups have an all new angle for a Seattle Mariners team that hasn’t been in the postseason hunt for the good part of a decade.

Rather than rubbing their hands together in anticipation of the next big thing, Mariners fans will see a lot of familiar faces returning to the club for the stretch run. First baseman Justin Smoak, outfielder Michael Saunders and reliever Lucas Luetge have been significant pieces to the Mariners’ puzzle in recent years, while designated hitter Corey Hart has been a productive major league player who provides power off the bench.

But the most important callup is the one that never really went anywhere. Left-handed starter James Paxton was sent to Triple-A late last week but never made a start there. His regular turn in the Mariners’ rotation is Tuesday night, when he’s scheduled to be on the mound for a game at Oakland.

Paxton may well be the key to Seattle’s chances down the stretch, and not just because the Mariners need a quality southpaw in their rotation. With veterans Felix Hernandez, Hisashi Iwakuma and Chris Young taking it on the chin in recent starts, Paxton brings a fresh arm with power. He’s also a viable fourth starter on a team that has seen back-of-the-rotation starters like right-hander Erasmo Ramirez and left-hander Roenis Elias fall on hard times as of late.

Manager Lloyd McClendon, who returned Sunday after missing two games while attending a daughter’s wedding, has said on numerous occasions that Paxton could be the key to the Mariners’ stretch run. But veterans like Smoak, Hart and Saunders could also be big additions to give Seattle its deepest bench in recent memory.

There won’t be any exciting, young prospects to whet the appetite of Seattle fans, but there could be a few key pieces that just might help put the Mariners over the top.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-62

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Chris Young, 12-6, 3.17 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Jason Hammel, 1-5, 5.77 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Dustin Ackley picked up right where he left off with his ninth-inning homer Saturday night. He homered again Sunday, when he drove in a career-high four runs to lead the Mariners to a 5-3 win over Washington.

--DH Kendrys Morales got a start at first base Sunday, when he went 1-for-3 before being lifted for pinch runner James Jones in the bottom of the eighth. 1B Logan Morrison came on to play defense in the top of the ninth.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma gave up a season-high three home runs in Sunday’s win over Washington, but all of them were solo shots in a 5-3 win. Iwakuma had gone three consecutive starts without allowing a home run. The three hit by Washington on Sunday surpassed his August total of two homers allowed in 31 2/3 innings.

--OF Chris Denorfia got his first start at DH Sunday. Denorfia has been nursing a sore neck but seems ready to see time in the field soon. He went hitless in four at-bats in the 5-3 win over Washington.

--SS Brad Miller got a rare start in place of rookie Chris Taylor on Sunday and made the most of the opportunity. Miller went 3-for-3 and scored twice in his first start at shortstop since Aug. 19.

--CF Austin Jackson added three more hits Sunday, giving him five in a span of two games. His third-inning single extended Jackson’s hitting streak to 11 games. During that span, he has gone 14-for-47 (.298).

--OF Michael Saunders is expected to be involved in one of the Mariners’ Sept. 1 roster moves, but it’s unclear how much impact the veteran will have out of the gate. Saunders had recovered from a strained oblique muscle and was ready to return to action before contracting a virus from his newborn daughter while on paternity leave. Saunders lost 15 pounds during the ordeal and is still trying to work his way back.

--RHP Chris Young had his scheduled start Saturday moved back two days to help battle arm fatigue, meaning he should be on the mound for Monday’s opener of the Oakland series. Young is coming off a rough outing that saw him issue five walks and seven hits over just 3 2/3 innings. He has already faced Oakland four times this season, including his lone stint out of the bullpen, and has a 1-1 record and 2.25 ERA against the A’s in 2014.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It was a good win. You never want to be swept, particularly at home.” - Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon after Seattle salvaged a win in Sunday’s game against Washington.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Chris Denorfia (neck stiffness) did not play Aug. 26-29, but he was back in the lineup Aug. 30.

--RF Michael Saunders (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11. He began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 7. He took a few days off when his wife gave birth in Colorado, then resumed his rehab assignment Aug. 15. He was out sick Aug. 22, and he had not resumed playing through Aug. 30. He is expected to be activated Sept. 1.

--INF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 8.

--DH Corey Hart (bruised right knee) went on the 15-day disabled list Aug. 2. He began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 23. He is expected to be activated Sept. 1.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Roenis Elias

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Endy Chavez

OF James Jones