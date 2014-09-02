Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Right-hander Taijuan Walker, one of seven September call-ups Monday morning for the Seattle Mariners, pitched six strong innings of relief in a 6-1 loss to the Oakland A’s on Monday afternoon.

Walker allowed just one run on six hits while striking out five and walking two. Before the game, Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said the highly touted Walker initially would work as a long reliever but would have a chance to force his way into the rotation.

“Hopefully it gets to a point where he’s so dominating that he’s in the rotation,” McClendon said. “We’ll see. I don’t know. I had a talk with him today, and that’s totally up to him. We’ve all heard the hype. We know he’s a very talented individual. I want to see it on the field. We’ll see.”

Walker showed off plenty of skills Monday, including a mid-90s fastball.

“I needed to step up,” Walker said. “I felt good. I had good fastball command in and out, and (catcher Mike Zunino) and I were on the same page. It was a quick pace. They told me to be ready. It’s been seven days since I pitched. I was ready to go. I made sure to get ready before the game and just kept myself loose.”

Walker, the No. 43 overall pick in the 2010 draft, went 6-4 with a 4.81 ERA in 14 starts for Triple-A Tacoma.

“He did a nice job,” McClendon said after Monday’s game. “He threw the ball pretty darn good. Taijuan shut them down.”

The Mariners activated designated hitter Corey Hart (bruised right knee) from the 15-day disabled list after a rehab stint with Tacoma. They also called up first baseman Justin Smoak, outfielder Stefen Romero, catcher Humberto Quintero, left-hander Lucas Luetge and right-hander Carson Smith from Tacoma. Lefty James Paxton and right-hander Erasmo Ramirez will be recalled from Tacoma on Tuesday, with Paxton due to start in the second game of the Oakland series.

Smith made his major league debut, retiring third baseman Josh Donaldson, the only batter he faced, in the eighth inning. Luetge allowed one hit in one-third of an inning. Smoak started at first base and went 0-for-3. Romero was hit by a pitch as a pinch hitter.

“I think all of them bring something to the table, and hopefully they’ll get opportunities to help us win games,” McClendon said of his call-ups.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-63

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (LHP James Paxton, 4-1, 1.83 ERA) at Athletics (RHP Sonny Gray, 13-7, 3.03 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Young (12-7) gave up five runs on four hits and lasted just two-thirds of an inning, his shortest outing of the season, Monday in a 6-1 loss to Oakland. In his previous start, Young lasted just 3 2/3 innings against Boston. He had his scheduled start pushed back two days to Monday, but the extra rest didn’t help.

--SS Brad Miller hit his ninth home run of the season Monday, a solo shot in the sixth inning during a 6-1 loss to Oakland. Miller, who went 2-for-3 with two doubles Sunday against Washington, crushed RHP Jason Hammel’s 0-1 pitch over the right-center-field fence.

--DH Corey Hart (bruised right knee) was activated from the 15-day disabled list Monday. He went on the DL on Aug. 2 and began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 23. Hart gives the Mariners another powerful right-handed hitter. He hit 30 home runs in 2012 for Milwaukee. In 58 games for the Mariners this season, he is hitting .203 with eight doubles, five home runs and 20 RBIs. “Actually swung the bat pretty good down there,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said of Hart’s rehab assignment. “We’ll try to get matchups for him. He’s a veteran guy who knows what he’s doing. I‘m sure there’s going to be plenty of opportunities for him to swing the bat.”

--1B Justin Smoak was called up Monday from Triple-A Tacoma and started against the A‘s, going 0-for-3 and striking out once. In 38 games in his most recent stint with Tacoma, Smoak hit .361 with nine doubles, five home runs and 30 RBIs. He is hitting .205 with 13 doubles, seven homers and 30 RBIs for the Mariners this year.

--LHP Lucas Luetge was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, and he allowed one hit and no runs in one-third of an inning during Seattle’s 6-1 loss against Oakland. Luetge, who took over for RHP Chris Young with two outs in the bottom of the first inning and runners on first and third, allowed an RBI single to 2B Eric Sogard before striking out CF Sam Fuld. Luetge went 3-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 42 relief appearances for Tacoma. In five appearances for the Mariners this season, he is 0-0 with a 4.91 ERA.

--RHP Carson Smith had his contract selected from Triple-A Tacoma, and he made his major league debut Monday, retiring the only batter he faced in the eighth inning of Seattle’s 6-1 loss to Oakland. Smith got A’s 3B Josh Donaldson to ground out. “He’s a big, powerful arm, a lot like the rest of the guys in the bullpen,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said of Smith before the game. “We can use him early, probably against right-handers. I don’t think righties have much fun up there against him. That’s why he’s here.” The hard-throwing Smith went 1-3 with a 2.93 ERA in 39 relief appearances for Tacoma, striking out 45 and walking 13 in 43 innings.

--RHP Taijuan Walker was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, and he allowed one run on six hits over six innings of relief in a 6-1 loss to Oakland. Walker, the No. 43 overall pick in the 2010 June draft, went 1-2 with a 3.60 ERA in three starts for the Mariners earlier this season. He initially will be used out of the bullpen, but he will have a chance to earn a spot in the rotation. In 14 starts for Tacoma, he went 6-4 with a 4.81 ERA, striking out 74 and walking 25 in 73 innings.

--C Humberto Quintero had his contract purchased from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday as the Mariners added the veteran to the roster. Quintero hit .290 with 17 doubles, three home runs and 27 RBIs in 17 games with the Rainiers. He is a .234 career hitter with 20 home runs and 126 RBIs in 468 major league games with five teams. Last year, he hit batted .224 with two homers and four RBIs in 22 games for the Mariners.

--OF Stefen Romero was recalled Monday from Triple-A Tacoma, and he was hit by a pitch as a pinch hitter. Romero hit .358 with seven doubles, 12 home runs in 36 RBIs in 36 games for the Rainiers this season. In 61 games for Seattle, he is hitting .196 with six doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs.

--INF/OF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) was transferred from the 15-day disabled list to the 60-day DL on Monday. Bloomquist went on the 15-day DL on July 24, and he underwent season-ending arthroscopic knee surgery Aug. 8.

--INF Jesus Montero was placed on the suspended list, a move stemming from an altercation he had Aug. 26 with Mariners scout Butch Bacala during a game with short-season Class A Everett in Boise. The Mariners acquired Montero and RHP Hector Noesi on Jan 20, 2012, in a trade with the Yankees, a deal that cost Seattle RHPs Michael Pineda and Jose Campos. Last year, Montero served a 50-game suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs. This year, he reported to spring training overweight as his once promising career continued to tailspin.

--LHP James Paxton will be recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to start at Oakland on Tuesday. He is 4-1 with a 1.83 ERA in seven starts for Seattle this season. He will be facing Oakland for the first time in his career.

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez will be recalled from Triple-A Tacoma on Tuesday. He was sent down Friday when the Mariners recalled OF James Jones. Ramirez is 1-6 with a 5.21 ERA in 14 starts this season for the Mariners.

--RF Michael Saunders reported to Mariners’ facility in Arizona on Monday to get at-bats as he continues to recover from a virus. He has been out since July 11, originally due to a strained left oblique.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I wasn’t sharp. My stuff wasn’t good. It was flat. They came out super-aggressive. You could see it. They were motivated.” -- RHP Chris Young, who was knocked out in the first inning of the Mariners’ 6-1 loss to the Oakland A’s on Monday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Michael Saunders (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11. He began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 7. He took a few days off when his wife gave birth in Colorado, then resumed his rehab assignment Aug. 15. He was out sick Aug. 22, and he did not resume playing through Sept. 1, when he was sent to the Mariners’ facility in Arizona to get additional at-bats.

--INF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP James Paxton

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

LHP Lucas Luetge

RHP Carson Smith

RHP Taijuan Walker

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

Humberto Quintero

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Corey Hart

INF Justin Smoak

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Endy Chavez

OF James Jones

OF Stefen Romero