Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- After back-to-back rough starts, Mariners right-hander Chris Young could have his turn in the rotation skipped Saturday against Texas.

“If I deem him 100 percent healthy, yes, he’ll start,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said before his team’s 6-5 victory Tuesday against Oakland.

Young has some convincing to do. He lasted a season-low two-thirds of an inning Monday night in a 6-1 loss to Oakland, allowing five runs on four hits. In his previous start, he gave up three runs on seven hits over 3 2/3 innings against Boston. His velocity has been down a bit, and his command has been off a lot. He walked a combined seven and struck out just two in his past two starts.

“He’s not a big velocity guy anyway,” McClendon said. “What concerns me is command with him because he’s not a power guy. When he starts to lose command a little bit, yeah, I‘m a little concerned about it.”

McClendon said he talked to Young after Monday’s game.

“He assured me that he felt healthy, and I assured him that I would do what I thought was best for this club. I‘m going to evaluate it in the next day or two and we’ll make a decision.”

Last year, Young underwent right shoulder thoracic outlet syndrome surgery and pitched only 37.0 innings, all in the minor leagues. This year, he has already pitched 151.0 innings with 26 starts and 27 appearances for the Mariners.

“He’s in uncharted territory,” McClendon said. “Yeah, I’ve got to watch him. I’ve got to evaluate, and I’ve got to make a decision.”

If McClendon decides to skip Young’s turn, right-hander Taijuan Walker is a logical candidate to replace him. Walker pitched six innings of relief against Oakland on Monday, allowing just one run. He struck out five and walked two.

“I saw his potential yesterday,” McClendon said of the 22-year-old Walker, the 43rd overall pick in the 2010 June draft. “He pitched extremely well. I think it shows you what he’s capable of doing. We just got to get him to a point where he can be consistent every time out.”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 73-63

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 13-5, 2.23 ERA) at Athletics (LHP Jon Lester, 13-9, 2.55 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP James Paxton (5-1) was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma and made his eighth start of the season for Seattle, allowing just two runs on four hits -- all singles -- in a 6-5 victory against Oakland. Paxton walked three, struck out two and spent most of the night throwing mid- to high-90s heat and making the A’s hit the ball on the ground. “I was just going at them with my fastball,” Paxton said. “They weren’t making the adjustment, and they were hitting groundballs and hitting it right at guys, so I just kept on pounding away. They got themselves out.” Paxton, who missed a large chunk of this season with shoulder problems, improved to 8-1 for his career.

--3B Kyle Seager hit his 21st home run of the season Tuesday night, a two-run shot with two outs in the fifth inning in Seattle’s 6-5 victory against Oakland. A’s RHP Sonny Gray left a 1-1 fastball up, and Seager, who hit cleanup, launched it over the right-field fence. Seager leads the Mariners in home runs and RBIs (84). He’s batting .275.

--RF Endy Chavez went 1-for-1 with a two-run double and a walk Tuesday night in Seattle’s 6-5 victory against Oakland. Over his past 19 games, Chavez is batting .380 with six doubles, one home run and 12 RBIs.

--2B Robinson Cano went 1-for-4 and scored a run Tuesday night in Seattle’s 6-5 victory against Oakland. He has hit safely in 22 of his past 23 games against the A‘s. During that stretch, Cano has hit .351 with seven doubles, two home runs and 13 RBIs.

--RHP Erasmo Ramirez was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma. The Mariners had optioned Ramirez to Tacoma on Friday when they recalled OF James Jones. In 14 starts for the Mariners this season, Ramirez is 1-6 with a 5.21 ERA. In his last start on Aug. 27, he allowed 10 runs on nine hits over three innings in a 12-4 loss to Texas.

--OF Michael Saunders continued working Tuesday at the team’s Arizona facility in an attempt to return to the active roster, but Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said he’s running out of time. Saunders went on the 15-day disabled list July 11 with a strained left oblique, but he became ill with a viral infection that caused him to lose over 10 pounds. He’s still trying to regain weight and strength. “He’s down there taking BP, fly balls, working out, facing some live pitching,” McClendon said. “We’re trying to get him ready. I don’t know if it’s going to happen or not, but we’re trying.”

QUOTE TO NOTE: “This young man has greatness written all over him. He’s just got to stay healthy.” -- Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon, of LHP James Paxton, who allowed two runs on four hits in Tuesday’s win over Oakland.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Michael Saunders (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11. He began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 7. He took a few days off when his wife gave birth in Colorado, then resumed his rehab assignment Aug. 15. He was out sick Aug. 22, and he did not resume playing through Sept. 1, when he was sent to the Mariners’ facility in Arizona to get additional at-bats. He continued working Sept. 2 at the team’s Arizona facility in an attempt to return to the active roster, but Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said he’s running out of time.

--INF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP James Paxton

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

LHP Lucas Luetge

RHP Carson Smith

RHP Taijuan Walker

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

Humberto Quintero

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Corey Hart

INF Justin Smoak

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Endy Chavez

OF James Jones

OF Stefen Romero