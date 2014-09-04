Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Seattle Mariners’ chances of catching the first-place Los Angeles Angels in the American League West may be slim, but their wild-card playoff hopes got a boost Wednesday when they beat the Oakland A’s 2-1 at the O.co Coliseum.

Seattle right-hander Felix Hernandez outdueled A’s lefty Jon Lester in what just might turn out to be an AL wild-card game preview. The A’s own the AL’s top wild-card spot, while Seattle is third in the race and gaining ground after taking two of three games in the series.

After his team’s victory Wednesday, Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon was asked if that win would give the Mariners confidence if they faced the A’s in the postseason.

“We played very well against the Oakland Athletics this year,” McClendon said. “I think we came in here confident. We know that we can beat them. They’re a very good team. For a long time they had the best record in baseball, but we handled them pretty good. I think we match up well. We like our chances.”

The Mariners would love their chances against Oakland in a wild-card game with Hernandez on the mound. He dominated the A’s yet again Wednesday, allowing just one run on three hits over eight innings. He improved to 19-7 for his career against Oakland and 4-0 in five starts this season.

“He was vintage Felix today,” McClendon said.

Hernandez beat the A’s for the sixth straight time at the Coliseum and bounced back from one of his worst starts of the season. He allowed five runs and 10 hits, including four home runs, over seven innings in an 8-3 loss to Washington on Friday.

“I felt good today,” Hernandez said. “It was real different than the last game. I was more calm. I was pounding the strike zone. That was different. The last start I was too fast to the plate. I stayed in the middle the whole time. Today I was pounding the strike zone and I was hitting the corners.”

Hernandez gave up a solo home run to A’s designated hitter Adam Dunn in the fourth inning, but Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager and DH Corey Hart hit back-to-back homers in the seventh off Lester.

“It’s big,” Seager said of the series win. “We’re obviously looking up at them right now. We know where we are. We know they’re ahead of us. You come here and take two out of three from a team that’s ahead of you, it’s big.”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 75-63

STREAK: Won two

NEXT: Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 9-12, 3.97 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Scott Baker, 3-3, 5.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Felix Hernandez outdueled left-hander Jon Lester on Wednesday, beating the Oakland A’s for the 19th time in his career. Hernandez (14-5) allowed one run on three hits over eight innings in a 2-1 victory, continuing his dominance of the A‘s. He improved to 19-7 for his career against Oakland and 4-0 in five starts this season. Hernandez went over the 200 inning mark and became the first pitcher in Mariners history to record six seasons with at least 200 strikeouts and 200 innings pitched.

--3B Kyle Seager hit his career-high tying 22nd home run of the season Wednesday, a solo home run off LHP Jon Lester in the seventh inning of Seattle’s 2-1 victory against Oakland. Seager homered for the second straight game against the A‘s. On Wednesday, he launched Lester’s 3-1 fastball into the right field seats, tying the game 1-1. ”That one felt good,“ Seager said. ”He’s such a tough at-bat. He’s obviously one of the best pitchers going. in that situation, we hadn’t had a whole lot of opportunities. You get in a hitter’s count, you just try to be aggressive. Fortunately enough for me I was able to put a decent swing on it. Seager went 3-for-4 and raised his average to .278.

--RHP Chris Young, who struggled in his past two starts, threw a bullpen session Wednesday, and manager Lloyd McClendon said he’ll decide Thursday whether he’ll skip Young’s scheduled start Saturday against Texas. “I’ll talk to (general manager) Jack (Zduriencik) today, and we’ll have a decision tomorrow,” said McClendon, who watched Young’s bullpen session. “His bullpen was good, threw the ball good.” McClendon said his decision will be based on whether he’s convinced that Young is healthy. “That’s the only factor that comes into play.”

--DH Corey Hart (bruised right knee) was in the lineup Wednesday for the first time since being activated Monday from the disabled list and hit a solo home run in Seattle’s 2-1 victory against Oakland. Hart’s sixth blast of the season, which came just after 3B Kyle Seager hit a leadoff homer in the seventh inning, put the Mariners ahead 2-1. “He’s healthy,” McClendon said of Hart before the game “He swung the bat good down in Triple-A. Corey Hart can be an X-factor for us, particularly against left-handed pitching. It’s good to have him back.”

--LHP Fernando Rodney pitched a perfect ninth inning Wednesday and recorded his 41st save of the season in a 2-1 victory against Oakland. On Tuesday, Rodney gave up three doubles and two runs and ninth inning of a 6-5 win, holding on for his 40th save. This time he retired RF Josh Reddick, 3B Josh Donaldson and DH Adam Dunn in order, fanning Dunn to end the game.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It feels great. It feels really good. It’s fun. It’s fun to do that.” -- Mariners RHP Felix Hernandez after outdueling LHP Jon Lester and the A’s on Wednesday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Michael Saunders (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11. He began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 7. He took a few days off when his wife gave birth in Colorado, then resumed his rehab assignment Aug. 15. He was out sick Aug. 22, and he did not resume playing through Sept. 1, when he was sent to the Mariners’ facility in Arizona to get additional at-bats. He continued working Sept. 2 at the team’s Arizona facility in an attempt to return to the active roster, but Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said he’s running out of time.

--INF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP James Paxton

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

LHP Lucas Luetge

RHP Carson Smith

RHP Taijuan Walker

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

Humberto Quintero

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Corey Hart

INF Justin Smoak

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Endy Chavez

OF James Jones

OF Stefen Romero