Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Seattle Mariners third baseman Kyle Seager continued to be a thorn in the side of the Texas Rangers.

After going 1-for-4 with an RBI in Seattle’s 10-2 victory over Texas on Thursday, Seager is now hitting .329 with 23 doubles, 12 homers and 40 RBIs in 63 games against the Rangers.

At Globe Life Park, Seager is hitting .357 with 14 doubles, six homers and 20 RBIs.

“Guys just match up with certain teams sometimes, and this is one of his teams,” Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said.

Seager’s hitting seemed to rub off on some teammates Thursday in the rout of the Rangers. Second baseman Robinson Cano went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, catcher Jesus Sucre went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and right fielder Chris Denorfia had two hits, including his first home run with Seattle, a solo shot in the seventh, two walks and three runs. Center fielder Austin Jackson and first baseman Kendrys Morales also drove in runs as the Mariners earned their third win in a row and fourth in five games. They remain a half-game back of the Detroit Tigers for the second AL wild-card berth.

“I thought it was important that they come out with a lot of energy and focus and play up to their ability and not get caught up in a lot of different things,” McClendon said. “They did a nice job tonight.”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 76-63

STREAK: Won three

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 13-6, 2.90 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Scott Baker, 3-3, 5.23 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LHP Roenis Elias (10-12, 3.90 ERA) allowed two or fewer runs in each of his past eight starts after limiting Texas to one run over five innings of a 10-2 victory on Thursday. Despite a 2.18 ERA in his last eight starts, Thursday’s win was only his third over that period. “Shaky with his command at times, but he made big pitches when he needed to,” manager Lloyd McClendon said of Elias, who walked one and struck out one in 72 pitches.

--OF Dustin Ackley went 1-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored in Seattle’s 10-2 victory over Texas on Thursday. In 43 games since the All-Star break, Ackley is hitting .302 with 31 RBIs and 21 extra-base hits.

--CF Austin Jackson has hit safely in 10 straight games against the Texas Rangers after going 2-for-4 with an RBI in Seattle’s 10-2 victory on Thursday. Jackson is hitting .264 with four doubles, a triple and 10 RBIs in 30 games since being acquired in a trade from Detroit in late July.

--3B Kyle Seager extended his hitting streak to nine games with a run-scoring single in Seattle’s 10-2 victory over Texas on Thursday. His 86th RBI represented the last of the Mariners’ six runs in the second. Seager is also on pace to reach career highs in home runs, average and on-base percentage.

--2B Robinson Cano went 2-for-4 with four RBIs, and the Seattle Mariners routed the Texas Rangers 10-2 Thursday. The second baseman hit a two-run single in the Mariners’ six-run second and a two-run double in a three-run third.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “I thought it was important that they come out with a lot of energy and focus and play up to their ability and not get caught up in a lot of different things. They did a nice job tonight.” -- Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon after a win in Texas on Thursday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Michael Saunders (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11. He began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 7. He took a few days off when his wife gave birth in Colorado, then resumed his rehab assignment Aug. 15. He was out sick Aug. 22, and he did not resume playing through Sept. 1, when he was sent to the Mariners’ facility in Arizona to get additional at-bats. He continued working Sept. 2 at the team’s Arizona facility in an attempt to return to the active roster, but Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said Saunders was running out of time.

--INF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP James Paxton

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

LHP Lucas Luetge

RHP Carson Smith

RHP Taijuan Walker

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

Humberto Quintero

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Corey Hart

INF Justin Smoak

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Endy Chavez

OF James Jones

OF Stefen Romero