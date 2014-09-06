Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Seattle Mariners first baseman Justin Smoak came up through the Texas organization under former Rangers manager Ron Washington, who surprising resigned Friday due to personal reasons.

”My time with him, I enjoyed him, he’s a great guy, had a lot of energy and was fun to play for,“ Smoak said. ”Me being a rookie, he was pretty hard on me every day -- as he should have been.

“He was a great teacher and as a manager a lot of guys enjoyed playing for him. Guys wanted to do well for not just themselves, but they wanted to do well for Wash because he cared so much and he expressed it to everybody. Today’s just kind of a shock for everybody.”

Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon appreciated Washington’s approach during the most successful run in Texas franchise history.

“They played with his style,” McClendon said. “He loved the game and they played hard with a lot of passion and they were damn good. That’s a hard thing to accomplish, to get guys to want to play hard for you, but he did it better than anybody.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 77-63

STREAK: Won four

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Chris Young, 12-7, 3.46 ERA) at Rangers (RHP Nick Martinez, 3-10, 5.14 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP Chris Young is scheduled to make his 27th start of the season (28th appearance) Saturday. He is coming off the shortest start of his career, getting just two outs on Sept. 1 at Oakland and giving up five runs. The 35-year-old for Ranger ranks fifth in the AL in opponent batting average (.228) and is 9-5, 3.42 ERA over his last 18 starts.

--DH Kendrys Morales recorded his 12th career multi-home run game Friday and first since July 9, 2013 vs. Boston. He has three career multi-home run games in Arlington, one in each of the last three seasons.

--SS Brad Miller hit his 10th home run of the season, becoming the fourth Mariners shortstop in club history with 10-plus home runs. He joined Alex Rodriguez (five times), Rey Quinones (twice) and Todd Cruz (once). He has hit a home run in two of his last three starts.

--C Mike Zunino hit his 20th home run of the season, setting the Mariners record for home runs in a season by a catcher. Miguel Olivo had 19 in 2011). Zunino leads all American League catchers in home runs.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “That was one of those tough games to manage because so many things can go wrong and that’s a hungry club over there. We pulled it out.” -- Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon after a win in Texas on Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--RF Michael Saunders (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11. He began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 7. He took a few days off when his wife gave birth in Colorado, then resumed his rehab assignment Aug. 15. He was out sick Aug. 22, and he did not resume playing through Sept. 1, when he was sent to the Mariners’ facility in Arizona to get additional at-bats. He continued working Sept. 2 at the team’s Arizona facility in an attempt to return to the active roster, but Mariners manager Lloyd McClendon said Saunders was running out of time.

--INF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP James Paxton

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

LHP Lucas Luetge

RHP Carson Smith

RHP Taijuan Walker

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

Humberto Quintero

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Corey Hart

INF Justin Smoak

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Endy Chavez

OF James Jones

OF Stefen Romero