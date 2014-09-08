Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Even with a tough 1-0 loss Sunday, the Seattle Mariners’ playoff ambitions were boosted by winning five of seven on a just-finished swing through two cities.

“Yeah, I’ll take that,” Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon said Sunday after being shut out for the 16th time this season. “I told my guys, ‘It was a great road trip.’ It was tough loss today but they battled their (rear ends) off. It’s baseball. That’s the way it goes. We’ll move on.”

The Mariners remained a game ahead of Detroit for the second American League wild-card berth, pending the Tigers’ outcome Sunday night against San Francisco.

Houston, is only two games back of Oakland for the first spot. The A’s and Mariners begin a three-game series at Safeco on Friday.

“We know what we aren’t going to win them all,” center fielder Austin Jackson said. “But we are just focusing on each series and trying to win each series. That’s the game plan.”

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 78-64

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Brad Peacock, 4-8, 5.01 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 14-5, 2.18 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--RHP James Paxton (5-2, 1.87 ERA) took the loss after giving up one run on five hits and two walks over six innings of the Mariners’ 1-0 loss to Texas on Sunday. Paxton has three quality starts in his last three and is 2-1 with a 1.31 ERA over that stretch. Paxton gave up leadoff single to Texas CF Leonys Martin, who stole second, advanced to third on a groundout and came home on DH Adrian Beltre’s sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. “You want to attack these guys,” said Paxton. “You can’t give them free bases. I left that cutter up to Martin and he got a hit. Beltre hit a good pitch up and in. I was trying to go inside on him. He just muscled that ball into the outfield.”

--2B Robinson Cano recorded his 52nd multiple-hit game of the season with a pair of singles in Seattle’s 1-0 loss to Texas on Sunday. Cano was thrown out trying to stretch a one-out single to left into a double in the fourth. Still, Cano has hits in 108 of 137 games and has reached safely in 120 games this season.

--CF Austin Jackson went 2-for-4 in Seattle’s 1-0 loss to Texas on Sunday, including one hit off Rangers starter Derek Holland (career .125), who stymied the Mariners over seven innings. “When we had opportunities to score runs, he bared down in critical situations,” Jackson said. Jackson closed Seattle’s seven-game road trip 7-for-30 with a double and three RBIs.

--3B Kyle Seager went 1-for-4 in Texas’ 1-0 loss to Seattle on Sunday and 5-for-15 with three RBIs over the four-game series. Seager is hitting .312 with 13 homers and 41 RBIs over his last 66 games.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “You want to attack these guys. You can’t give them free bases.” -- Seattle LHP James Paxton, who logged his third consecutive quality start in a loss to Texas on Sunday.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Dustin Ackley (sore ankle) was unavailable Sept. 6-7. He is day-to-day.

--RF Michael Saunders (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11. He began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 7. He took a few days off when his wife gave birth in Colorado, then resumed his rehab assignment Aug. 15. He was out sick Aug. 22, and he did not resume playing through Sept. 1, when he was sent to the Mariners’ facility in Arizona to get additional at-bats. He continued working Sept. 2 at the team’s Arizona facility in an attempt to return to the active roster. He is expected to be activated Sept. 8.

--INF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP James Paxton

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

LHP Lucas Luetge

RHP Carson Smith

RHP Taijuan Walker

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

Humberto Quintero

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Corey Hart

INF Justin Smoak

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Chris Denorfia

OF Endy Chavez

OF James Jones

OF Stefen Romero