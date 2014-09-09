Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- Shortstop Brad Miller was one of the few bright spots for the Seattle Mariners during an otherwise lost 2013 season, so it came as a bit of a surprise that the young prospect was struggling so badly through the first half of this season that he lost his starting job.

With Miller scuffling to hit .204 through the third week of July, rookie Chris Taylor was promoted from Triple-A and promptly took the starting job. Miller watched from the bench as Taylor tore out of the gates and helped lead the Mariners into the playoff hunt.

Since manager Lloyd McClendon gave Miller a second chance as a platoon player, the 24-year-old left-handed hitter has found his offense again. He made his biggest impact since the benching with a three-RBI night Monday, when two of them came on an eighth-inning triple to break a 1-1 tie in Seattle’s 4-1 win over the Houston Astros.

“I’ve said all along, and a lot of people said I was crazy, that I believe he’s an offensive player in this league,” McClendon said Monday night of Miller, who was hitting .204 when the Mariners called up Taylor. “He struggled a little bit early, but he’s starting to pay off now.”

Since Aug. 11, when Miller began splitting time with Taylor at shortstop following a prolonged stint on the bench, he is hitting .359 to raise his season average to .217.

“I‘m just kind of going with the flow,” Miller said Monday night. “Keep playing, and things kind of work out the way that they should.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 79-64

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Collin McHugh, 8-9, 2.89 ERA) at Mariners (LHP Roenis Elias, 10-12, 3.90 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Dustin Ackley sat out his second consecutive game with an ankle injury on Monday night. Ackley is scheduled to undergo an MRI. Ackley and manager Lloyd McClendon said before Monday’s game that the injury is not expected to keep him out long.

--RF Michael Saunders was activated from the 15-day disabled list before Monday’s game and started in right field. He went 1-for-2, scored a run and drew two walks in the 4-1 win over Houston.

--2B Robinson Cano turned in his 53rd multiple-hit game of the season while going 2-for-4 Monday night. He was also walked intentionally.

--RHP Felix Hernandez followed up an eight-inning, one-run outing with six innings of scoreless baseball Monday night -- but he wasn’t nearly as dominant. Hernandez allowed a base runner in each of the six innings he worked Monday, and he needed 99 pitches to get through the outing. Hernandez struck out eight but also walked four, matching a season high. “He was a little bit out of rhythm,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. “In the end, he had six scoreless innings; that just shows how good he is.”

--SS Brad Miller continued to return to prominence with a 2-for-4 performance Monday night that included three RBIs and the game-winning hit on a two-run triple in the eighth. Since Aug. 11, when Miller began splitting time with rookie Chris Taylor at shortstop following a prolonged stint on the bench, he is now hitting .359.

--OF James Jones came on to pinch run in the eighth inning and got his 24th and 25th stolen bases of the season. Jones appeared to hurt his left hand while sliding into second base, but he stayed in the game and stole third on the next at-bat.

--LHP Roenis Elias has cut down on his walks over his past two starts, but the Mariners are still keeping his innings down as the rookie heads into the stretch run of his first major league season. Elias, a 26-year-old rookie who had never previously pitched above the Double-A level, has already logged 154 2/3 innings this season but hasn’t gone past the sixth since late June. The Mariners have been giving him more time between starts and taking him out of games earlier, and the added rest may have been a factor in Elias snapping a three-start losing streak with a five-inning, one-run performance his last time out. He is scheduled to start against Houston on Tuesday.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We still have 20 or so games left, and my goal coming into the year was to play in October. We’re in the thick of it, so it’s everything you could ask for.” -- SS Brad Miller.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Dustin Ackley (sore ankle) sat out his second consecutive game Sept. 8. He is scheduled to undergo an MRI to test the severity of his tender ankle.

--RF Michael Saunders (strained left oblique) went on the 15-day disabled list July 11. He began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Tacoma on Aug. 7. He took a few days off when his wife gave birth in Colorado, then resumed his rehab assignment Aug. 15. He was out sick Aug. 22, and he did not resume playing through Sept. 1, when he was sent to the Mariners’ facility in Arizona to get additional at-bats. He continued working Sept. 2 at the team’s Arizona facility in an attempt to return to the active roster. He was activated Sept. 8.

--INF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP James Paxton

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

LHP Lucas Luetge

RHP Carson Smith

RHP Taijuan Walker

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

Humberto Quintero

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Corey Hart

INF Justin Smoak

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Michael Saunders

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Endy Chavez

OF James Jones

OF Stefen Romero