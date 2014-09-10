Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- The arrival of once-rising prospect Dustin Ackley came a bit late for Mariners fans, but it ended up coming at a pretty good time in that he was playing his best baseball at a time when Seattle was finally contending for something other than 90-loss seasons.

Then came Saturday, when Ackley had to leave a game at Texas because of ankle soreness that has served a pothole in his road to potential stardom. Ackley’s solid second half to the 2014 season was put on hold when a Monday MRI revealed bone spurs in the starting left fielder’s injured left ankle.

The news came with a silver lining in that Ackley is only supposed to miss a few games, but it also arrived at a bad time for the contending Mariners. Ackley was a big part of Seattle’s unexpected success this season, and the Mariners could certainly use his bat as they try to contend for a wild-card spot.

The injury news coincided with the return of starting right fielder Michael Saunders, whose offensive potential has made the absence of Ackley a little easier to take. Veteran outfielder Endy Chavez, who had been filling in for Saunders in right field, shifts over to left to spell Ackley. And as manager Lloyd McClendon pointed out while naming James Jones and Logan Morrison: “We have other options.”

That being the case, the Mariners would love to get Ackley back sooner rather than later. He was posting a .291 batting average since the All-Star break and had been a big part of Seattle’s offensive resurgence over the second half of the season. In two of the three games Ackley has missed, the Mariners have scored zero and one runs.

The No. 2 overall pick in the 2009 Major League Baseball draft, Ackley was just beginning to live up to expectations when his ankle problems led him to another setback.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 79-65

STREAK: Lost one

NEXT: Astros (RHP Nick Tropeano, MLB debut) at Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 14-6, 2.97 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Dustin Ackley is battling bone spurs in his injured left ankle, a Monday night MRI revealed. Ackley missed his third consecutive game with the injury Tuesday, and he’ll probably be out a few more days, but the injury is not expected to require surgery.

--OF James Jones stole his 24th and 25th bases on Monday night, giving him a major league-best 96.2 stolen-base percentage.

--RF Michael Saunders went 0-for-3 in his second game back from the disabled list Tuesday night. He nearly had a hit in the bottom of the eighth inning, but Houston SS Jonathan Villar stole it with a diving stab and throw to first.

--RHP Carson Smith made his third appearance of the season Tuesday, having been called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Sept. 1, and he overwhelmed Houston with two scoreless innings of relief. Smith didn’t allow a hit or walk while striking out three.

--1B Logan Morrison hit his first home run in more than a month Tuesday night, and it came at a good time. Morrison took Houston starter Collin McHugh deep for a one-out solo shot in the eighth inning, tying the score 1-1. Morrison now has seven home runs on the season, with his previous one coming on Aug. 6.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma has won five consecutive decisions, but he appears to be hitting a wall in recent starts. After going five consecutive starts without allowing more than two earned runs, he has given up three runs or more in each of his past three starts. Since Aug. 24, Iwakuma has a 7.24 ERA -- his season ERA has jumped from 2.57 to 2.97 in that span. Iwakuma is scheduled to make his 25th start of the season Wednesday night, when the Mariners host Houston.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just one of those nights for him. Just didn’t have his stuff.” -- Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon, of reliever Yoervis Medina, who allowed two hits and a walk in one-third of the ninth inning Tuesday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Dustin Ackley (bone spurs in left ankle) underwent an MRI Sept. 8. He missed his third consecutive game Sept. 9, and he’ll probably be out a few more days, but the injury is not expected to require surgery.

--INF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP James Paxton

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

LHP Lucas Luetge

RHP Carson Smith

RHP Taijuan Walker

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

Humberto Quintero

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Corey Hart

INF Justin Smoak

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Michael Saunders

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Endy Chavez

OF James Jones

OF Stefen Romero