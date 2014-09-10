Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH
SEATTLE -- The arrival of once-rising prospect Dustin Ackley came a bit late for Mariners fans, but it ended up coming at a pretty good time in that he was playing his best baseball at a time when Seattle was finally contending for something other than 90-loss seasons.
Then came Saturday, when Ackley had to leave a game at Texas because of ankle soreness that has served a pothole in his road to potential stardom. Ackley’s solid second half to the 2014 season was put on hold when a Monday MRI revealed bone spurs in the starting left fielder’s injured left ankle.
The news came with a silver lining in that Ackley is only supposed to miss a few games, but it also arrived at a bad time for the contending Mariners. Ackley was a big part of Seattle’s unexpected success this season, and the Mariners could certainly use his bat as they try to contend for a wild-card spot.
The injury news coincided with the return of starting right fielder Michael Saunders, whose offensive potential has made the absence of Ackley a little easier to take. Veteran outfielder Endy Chavez, who had been filling in for Saunders in right field, shifts over to left to spell Ackley. And as manager Lloyd McClendon pointed out while naming James Jones and Logan Morrison: “We have other options.”
That being the case, the Mariners would love to get Ackley back sooner rather than later. He was posting a .291 batting average since the All-Star break and had been a big part of Seattle’s offensive resurgence over the second half of the season. In two of the three games Ackley has missed, the Mariners have scored zero and one runs.
The No. 2 overall pick in the 2009 Major League Baseball draft, Ackley was just beginning to live up to expectations when his ankle problems led him to another setback.
MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost one
NEXT: Astros (RHP Nick Tropeano, MLB debut) at Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 14-6, 2.97 ERA)
--LF Dustin Ackley is battling bone spurs in his injured left ankle, a Monday night MRI revealed. Ackley missed his third consecutive game with the injury Tuesday, and he’ll probably be out a few more days, but the injury is not expected to require surgery.
--OF James Jones stole his 24th and 25th bases on Monday night, giving him a major league-best 96.2 stolen-base percentage.
--RF Michael Saunders went 0-for-3 in his second game back from the disabled list Tuesday night. He nearly had a hit in the bottom of the eighth inning, but Houston SS Jonathan Villar stole it with a diving stab and throw to first.
--RHP Carson Smith made his third appearance of the season Tuesday, having been called up from Triple-A Tacoma on Sept. 1, and he overwhelmed Houston with two scoreless innings of relief. Smith didn’t allow a hit or walk while striking out three.
--1B Logan Morrison hit his first home run in more than a month Tuesday night, and it came at a good time. Morrison took Houston starter Collin McHugh deep for a one-out solo shot in the eighth inning, tying the score 1-1. Morrison now has seven home runs on the season, with his previous one coming on Aug. 6.
--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma has won five consecutive decisions, but he appears to be hitting a wall in recent starts. After going five consecutive starts without allowing more than two earned runs, he has given up three runs or more in each of his past three starts. Since Aug. 24, Iwakuma has a 7.24 ERA -- his season ERA has jumped from 2.57 to 2.97 in that span. Iwakuma is scheduled to make his 25th start of the season Wednesday night, when the Mariners host Houston.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “Just one of those nights for him. Just didn’t have his stuff.” -- Seattle manager Lloyd McClendon, of reliever Yoervis Medina, who allowed two hits and a walk in one-third of the ninth inning Tuesday.
MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT
--OF Dustin Ackley (bone spurs in left ankle) underwent an MRI Sept. 8. He missed his third consecutive game Sept. 9, and he’ll probably be out a few more days, but the injury is not expected to require surgery.
--INF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 8.
RHP Felix Hernandez
RHP Chris Young
RHP Hisashi Iwakuma
LHP Roenis Elias
LHP James Paxton
RHP Erasmo Ramirez
RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)
RHP Danny Farquhar
LHP Charlie Furbush
RHP Tom Wilhelmsen
RHP Brandon Maurer
RHP Yoervis Medina
LHP Joe Beimel
RHP Dominic Leone
LHP Lucas Luetge
RHP Carson Smith
RHP Taijuan Walker
RHP Erasmo Ramirez
Mike Zunino
Jesus Sucre
Humberto Quintero
1B Logan Morrison
2B Robinson Cano
SS Brad Miller
3B Kyle Seager
DH Kendrys Morales
INF Corey Hart
INF Justin Smoak
INF Chris Taylor
LF Dustin Ackley
CF Austin Jackson
RF Michael Saunders
OF Chris Denorfia
OF Endy Chavez
OF James Jones
OF Stefen Romero