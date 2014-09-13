Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- For the first time in a few weeks, the Mariners didn’t need to do any scoreboard watching Friday night. Their postseason fortunes were right there in front of them.

The 4-2 win over Oakland, which now leads Seattle by only a half-game in the American League wild-card standings, was as important a victory as the Mariners have had in years.

“It’s big-time games right now,” starting pitcher James Paxton said after the win.

In addition to closing the gap in the wild-card race, the game served as a measuring stick for a young Mariners team that hasn’t been in many important September games lately.

Second baseman Robinson Cano, one of the few veterans with significant postseason experience, said he was impressed with how the young Mariners fared in such a big game.

“They responded pretty good,” he said. “For a lot of guys, this is their first time in this situation.”

If Cano had a message for his less experienced teammates, it was that the win didn’t mean anything if the Mariners can’t keep the momentum going.

“We won the first one today,” he said. “We’ve just got to be ready tomorrow.”

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-66

STREAK: Won one

NEXT: A’s (RHP Sonny Gray, 13-8, 3.22 ERA) at Mariners (RHP Felix Hernandez, 14-5, 2.12 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Dustin Ackley was back in the lineup Friday after missing four consecutive games with bone spurs in his left ankle. Ackley was batting second in the Mariners order. He went 0-for-3 before being lifted for a defensive replacement in the seventh.

--RHP Fernando Rodney recorded his 45th save of the season Friday. That matched Kazuhiro Sasaki’s 13-year-old franchise record. Rodney leads the American League in saves, having converted 45 of 48 opportunities.

--CF Austin Jackson struck out on his first at-bat of Friday’s game, giving him strikeouts in five consecutive at-bats. He struck out four times in Wednesday’s loss to Houston. Jackson grounded out in his next at-bat but still went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts on another forgettable night at the plate.

--2B Robinson Cano hit the second pitch he saw from Oakland RHP Jason Hammel over the left-field fence for a first-inning solo homer Friday night. That gave Cano a career .371 batting average and two home runs in 35 at-bats against Hammel. Cano added a sixth-inning single off reliever Eric O‘Flaherty in the sixth for his 55th multi-hit game of the season.

--1B Logan Morrison homered for the second time in three games Friday night, with a solo shot in the fifth inning to give the Mariners a 3-2 lead over Oakland. Morrison went 2-for-3 in the 4-2 win over the A‘s.

--DH Kendrys Morales hit a solo home run in his only at-bat from the right side Friday. The switch-hitting Morales is now hitting .293 right-handed and .175 from the left side. He has three home runs from each side of the plate, despite 45 fewer at-bats as a right-hander.

--RHP Felix Hernandez has put up good numbers his past two times out (1-0, eight hits and one earned run over 14 innings), but there are still concerns about fatigue. His control was off in a start against Houston earlier this week, when he needed 99 pitches just to get through the fifth inning. Hernandez matched a season high with four walks in that game. The Mariners are going to ride their ace as far as they can, but another ordinary start from the right-hander in Saturday’s game against Oakland could raise some red flags.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “It’s a lot of saves. We’ve got 16 games left. I just have to continue to pitch good.” -- RHP Fernando Rodney, who recorded his 45th save of the season Friday.

-----------------------------------------------

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Dustin Ackley (bone spurs in left ankle) underwent an MRI Sept. 8. He returned to the lineup Sept. 12 after missing four consecutive games.

--INF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP James Paxton

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

LHP Lucas Luetge

RHP Carson Smith

RHP Taijuan Walker

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

Humberto Quintero

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Corey Hart

INF Justin Smoak

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Michael Saunders

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Endy Chavez

OF James Jones

OF Stefen Romero