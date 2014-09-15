Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH

SEATTLE -- While Sunday’s 4-0 loss to the A’s may have served as a hit to the Mariners’ postseason chances, it came with a silver lining.

Starting pitcher Chris Young, who appeared as if his best outings were behind him, got back on track with a solid start against the A‘s. Young gave up a pair of solo home runs but very little else in pitching six quality innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs.

“He threw the ball extremely well,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. “I was extremely happy. It was a really good sign.”

Young’s start came as a big relief to Mariners fans, who were beginning to wonder whether Seattle had enough quality starters to get through the regular season. The veteran was the biggest surprise in the American League while jumping out to a 12-6 record, but he struggled through back-to-back outings that saw Young allow eight earned runs in 4 1/3 total innings. The low point came when he couldn’t get out of the first inning in a Sept. 1 start at Oakland.

McClendon considered removing Young from the rotation but gave him a chance to make good last weekend. Young responded with five solid innings, then he gave Seattle a quality start Sunday against the A‘s.

Getting Young back on track was paramount as the options are limited behind him. Spot starter Erasmo Ramirez has struggled so badly in recent outings that he’s no longer considered for starting duty, while up-and-coming prospect Taijuan Walker struggled in a two-inning relief appearance Sunday.

Plain and simple, the Mariners need Young to pitch well to stay afloat in the AL wild-card race. And Sunday’s performance served as a sign that the veteran might have some more good starts in him.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES

RECORD: 80-68

STREAK: Lost two

NEXT: Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 14-7, 3.11 ERA) at Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 15-4, 3.16 ERA)

PLAYER NOTES:

--LF Dustin Ackley was not in the lineup Sunday, marking the second day in a row and the sixth in seven games that he has been sidelined by left ankle soreness. Ackley is battling bone spurs in the ankle, and he returned from a four-day absence Friday night before succumbing to the soreness in the two weekend games.

--CF Austin Jackson came out of a homestand-long slump with a leadoff single in the first inning Sunday. Jackson had not had a hit in a span of 14 at-bats and was 2-for-20 with 12 strikeouts on the homestand before delivering with a single up the middle in Sunday’s bottom of the first. Jackson went 2-for-5 in the 4-0 loss to Oakland.

--LF Corey Hart got a rare start Sunday but didn’t do much to earn another opportunity. He struck out on three pitches in his first at-bat and went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts.

--3B Kyle Seager went 2-for-4 on Sunday to finish off a forgettable homestand on a high note. Seager had gone hitless in 15 straight at-bats before getting a second-inning single Sunday. He added another single in the eighth.

--RHP Chris Young got back on track Sunday afternoon, when he pitched six quality innings in a 4-0 loss to Oakland. Young (12-8) allowed two runs off four hits while striking out five.

--RHP Taijuan Walker got a chance to prove his merit as a reliever Sunday, but the rookie prospect didn’t fare well. He worked two innings, allowing three hits and two runs -- one unearned.

--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma has been unable to get through the sixth inning in three of his past four starts, which serves as a pretty clear indication that he’s wearing down. That comes as a bit of a surprise because Iwakuma got a late start to the season. He missed all of spring training and the first month of the regular season, leaving him at just 165 innings heading into his scheduled Monday start at Los Angeles.

QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a lot of opportunities. That’s the good part of it; we had a lot of guys on base. The bad part is we didn’t drive anybody in.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon.

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT

MEDICAL WATCH:

--OF Dustin Ackley (bone spurs in left ankle) underwent an MRI Sept. 8. He returned to the lineup Sept. 12 after missing four consecutive games. He was out again Sept. 14, marking the second game in a row and the sixth in seven games in which he has been out.

--INF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 8.

ROTATION:

RHP Felix Hernandez

RHP Chris Young

RHP Hisashi Iwakuma

LHP Roenis Elias

LHP James Paxton

RHP Erasmo Ramirez

BULLPEN:

RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)

RHP Danny Farquhar

LHP Charlie Furbush

RHP Tom Wilhelmsen

RHP Brandon Maurer

RHP Yoervis Medina

LHP Joe Beimel

RHP Dominic Leone

LHP Lucas Luetge

RHP Carson Smith

RHP Taijuan Walker

CATCHERS:

Mike Zunino

Jesus Sucre

Humberto Quintero

INFIELDERS:

1B Logan Morrison

2B Robinson Cano

SS Brad Miller

3B Kyle Seager

DH Kendrys Morales

INF Corey Hart

INF Justin Smoak

INF Chris Taylor

OUTFIELDERS:

LF Dustin Ackley

CF Austin Jackson

RF Michael Saunders

OF Chris Denorfia

OF Endy Chavez

OF James Jones

OF Stefen Romero