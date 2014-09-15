Seattle Mariners - TeamReport

MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - INSIDE PITCH
SEATTLE -- While Sunday’s 4-0 loss to the A’s may have served as a hit to the Mariners’ postseason chances, it came with a silver lining.
Starting pitcher Chris Young, who appeared as if his best outings were behind him, got back on track with a solid start against the A‘s. Young gave up a pair of solo home runs but very little else in pitching six quality innings, allowing four hits and two earned runs.
“He threw the ball extremely well,” manager Lloyd McClendon said. “I was extremely happy. It was a really good sign.”
Young’s start came as a big relief to Mariners fans, who were beginning to wonder whether Seattle had enough quality starters to get through the regular season. The veteran was the biggest surprise in the American League while jumping out to a 12-6 record, but he struggled through back-to-back outings that saw Young allow eight earned runs in 4 1/3 total innings. The low point came when he couldn’t get out of the first inning in a Sept. 1 start at Oakland.
McClendon considered removing Young from the rotation but gave him a chance to make good last weekend. Young responded with five solid innings, then he gave Seattle a quality start Sunday against the A‘s.
Getting Young back on track was paramount as the options are limited behind him. Spot starter Erasmo Ramirez has struggled so badly in recent outings that he’s no longer considered for starting duty, while up-and-coming prospect Taijuan Walker struggled in a two-inning relief appearance Sunday.
Plain and simple, the Mariners need Young to pitch well to stay afloat in the AL wild-card race. And Sunday’s performance served as a sign that the veteran might have some more good starts in him.
MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - NOTES, QUOTES
STREAK: Lost two
NEXT: Mariners (RHP Hisashi Iwakuma, 14-7, 3.11 ERA) at Angels (RHP Matt Shoemaker, 15-4, 3.16 ERA)
--LF Dustin Ackley was not in the lineup Sunday, marking the second day in a row and the sixth in seven games that he has been sidelined by left ankle soreness. Ackley is battling bone spurs in the ankle, and he returned from a four-day absence Friday night before succumbing to the soreness in the two weekend games.
--CF Austin Jackson came out of a homestand-long slump with a leadoff single in the first inning Sunday. Jackson had not had a hit in a span of 14 at-bats and was 2-for-20 with 12 strikeouts on the homestand before delivering with a single up the middle in Sunday’s bottom of the first. Jackson went 2-for-5 in the 4-0 loss to Oakland.
--LF Corey Hart got a rare start Sunday but didn’t do much to earn another opportunity. He struck out on three pitches in his first at-bat and went 0-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts.
--3B Kyle Seager went 2-for-4 on Sunday to finish off a forgettable homestand on a high note. Seager had gone hitless in 15 straight at-bats before getting a second-inning single Sunday. He added another single in the eighth.
--RHP Chris Young got back on track Sunday afternoon, when he pitched six quality innings in a 4-0 loss to Oakland. Young (12-8) allowed two runs off four hits while striking out five.
--RHP Taijuan Walker got a chance to prove his merit as a reliever Sunday, but the rookie prospect didn’t fare well. He worked two innings, allowing three hits and two runs -- one unearned.
--RHP Hisashi Iwakuma has been unable to get through the sixth inning in three of his past four starts, which serves as a pretty clear indication that he’s wearing down. That comes as a bit of a surprise because Iwakuma got a late start to the season. He missed all of spring training and the first month of the regular season, leaving him at just 165 innings heading into his scheduled Monday start at Los Angeles.
QUOTE TO NOTE: “We had a lot of opportunities. That’s the good part of it; we had a lot of guys on base. The bad part is we didn’t drive anybody in.” -- Manager Lloyd McClendon.
MLB Team Report - Seattle Mariners - ROSTER REPORT
--OF Dustin Ackley (bone spurs in left ankle) underwent an MRI Sept. 8. He returned to the lineup Sept. 12 after missing four consecutive games. He was out again Sept. 14, marking the second game in a row and the sixth in seven games in which he has been out.
--INF Willie Bloomquist (right knee contusion) went on the 15-day disabled list July 24, and he was transferred to the 60-day DL on Sept. 1. He underwent season-ending arthroscopic surgery Aug. 8.
RHP Felix Hernandez
RHP Chris Young
RHP Hisashi Iwakuma
LHP Roenis Elias
LHP James Paxton
RHP Erasmo Ramirez
RHP Fernando Rodney (closer)
RHP Danny Farquhar
LHP Charlie Furbush
RHP Tom Wilhelmsen
RHP Brandon Maurer
RHP Yoervis Medina
LHP Joe Beimel
RHP Dominic Leone
LHP Lucas Luetge
RHP Carson Smith
RHP Taijuan Walker
RHP Erasmo Ramirez
Mike Zunino
Jesus Sucre
Humberto Quintero
1B Logan Morrison
2B Robinson Cano
SS Brad Miller
3B Kyle Seager
DH Kendrys Morales
INF Corey Hart
INF Justin Smoak
INF Chris Taylor
LF Dustin Ackley
CF Austin Jackson
RF Michael Saunders
OF Chris Denorfia
OF Endy Chavez
OF James Jones
OF Stefen Romero